This weekend, Marshall High School Theater Productions will bring to the stage a well-known story with a “funny, quirky, teenager twist.”
Those are the words of Sabrina Kliewer, assistant director in “Alice vs. Wonderland,” which the local troupe will put on three times in the coming days.
Shows will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15, with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 16. The play is being performed at Marshall Elementary School. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.
The story, a reimagining of Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland,” follows an adolescent Alice through her journey to discover who she “actually” is after her life is swapped with Mary Ann, a sort of Wonderland doppelganger. As Alice changes throughout the show, the character is played by six different actors, director Donovan Ernst said.
“The kids have had a lot of fun with this production,” Ernst said. “It’s been very silly, and they have been able to improvise a lot in order to bring their characters alive.”
The show’s winding tale will re-introduce audiences to many of Carroll’s classic characters, updated for the story of a young woman seeking her identity as well as a way back home.
Ernst, in his first year as director of the drama department, is returning to the theater of his teen years. A Marshall High School alum, he played in dramas and musicals alike as a student. He later returned as an assistant director and now takes the helm after longtime director James Crockett departed last year.
The show’s flier notes that the show “may not be suitable for young children.”