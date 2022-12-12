Lake Mills EMS
Lake Mills EMS will terminate its service to the city and surrounding townships after June of next year. The city does not yet have a plan to fill the gap.

Time is running out for the Lake Mills City Council to make a plan for the future of EMS service in the city.

For nearly a year, council members have debated the path forward. The city and Lake Mills EMS, the city’s current EMS provider, are set to cut ties following a rate increase that led to the city and the EMS terminating its service agreement. In August, with no succession plan in place, LMEMS agreed to extend its service through June 2023.

Correction

A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the other municipalities that Ryan Brothers Ambulance serves. It has been corrected.

