As the new school year began Sept. 1, Marshall Public Schools welcomed back students, which included members of the district’s new full day 4-K program.
The first day was “energetic and exhausting at the same time,” Early Learning Center Principal Rich Peters said.
The full day of learning remains play-based for the young learners, he explained. Half day options remain available for families, as well. All of the programming takes place at the Early Learning Center.
“We looked around with what our community needs were, again, knowing that daycare is super hard to find,” Peters said. “Obviously, daycare can be super expensive, as well. With the rigor that goes into school, we wanted to make sure that kids had a safe place for full day learning.”
While conversations at the state level surrounding statewide full-day 4-K programs have cropped up through the years and Gov. Tony Evers’ biennial budgets included funding for such a program; no action has been taken by the Legislature on the matter.
As a result, Wisconsin public school districts are reimbursed at a 50-60% rate for 4-K programming.
But studies have shown positive outcomes for students who participate in early learning programs, Director of Instruction Randy Bartels noted in an email. He said the district is “proud it made the decision to allocate additional financial resources that support this critical period of time in each child’s development.”
That’s part of offering “equitable access to high-quality education,” he added.
“Ultimately, we all benefit when students experience supportive social and emotional interactions at an early age within a language rich, structured, and inclusive learning environment,” Bartels wrote.
