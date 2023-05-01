Janet Estervig will serve as toastmaster at the Waterloo High School alumni banquet on Saturday, May 20.
Estervig is from the Class of 1973 who are celebrating their 50th reunion.
She is a registered nurse and holds degrees from UW-Whitewater, UW-Madison, and Madison College. She has spent her entire career working to build inclusive lives for people with disabilities throughout Wisconsin.
Estervig has been a special educator, vocational counselor, and nurse for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. She currently writes special education curricula and provides professional training nationally and in the United Kingdom.
She serves on three not-for-profit boards and has been the church organist for the Waterloo United Methodist Church for 54 years.
The banquet will be held in the WHS cafeteria on May 20.
A school tour will be given at 4:30 p.m. for anyone interested. Banquet check-in begins at 5 p.m.
A buffet from Glenn's Market will be available from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The program begins at 6:30 p.m. and includes the awarding of scholarships from the Classes of 1973 and 2022 and the WHS Alumni Association. The cost is $30 per person.
A reservation form is posted on waterloo.k12.wi.us under "Community/Waterloo Alumni" and on Facebook under "Waterloo Alumni Association - WI." Reservations are due by May 10.
Reservations can also be made by check payable to the WHS Alumni Association, sent to Jean Holzhueter, 252 Highland Terrace, Waterloo WI 53594.
Alumni should include their class year and any maiden name.
Refer questions to Holzhueter at 920-478-8194 or jeanholz66@gmail.com.
