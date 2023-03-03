What does Aston Martin Automobiles, Oreo Cookie, State of New Mexico, Seiko watches, Harley Davidson, Girl Scouts, Beverly Hills Hotel, Ludwig Drums, Chevrolet Division of General Motors and the Titanic disaster, and many, many more entities, have in common with Holy Trinity Lutheran Church? ANSWER: They all have recently OR will be soon, celebrating their 110th Anniversaries too.
Life does go fast, and we sometimes need to stop, look around, not regret the past or fear the future, but experience this day. It is written in Psalm 118:24: "This is the day which the Lord hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it."
On Sunday March 19, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, at 605 Madison St. (surrounded by three Marshall Area schools), will also be glad in that day, and will be hosting an “All Are Welcome,” at our Open House for the people of Marshall and the surrounding areas, as we celebrate the 110th Anniversary of the ministry. Light lunch and refreshments will be served. As stated prominently in our church “All Are Welcome.” Please come and rejoice in the day as you learn about Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Holy Trinity has been an asset to the Marshall community since 1913 when it first opened its doors. The church and its ministry grew. A new church was built in base or home to various groups and events over its 110 years. The original church still stands just down the road and opened in 1913. The 1913 cornerstone from that church will be opened prior to the event and the items will be on display at the Open House. That church and the ministry grew, and a new place of worship was founded in 1998 at our current address.
Did you know that Holy Trinity under the ministry of former, Pastor Nancy Raabe, held outdoor, drive in, worship services at the height of COVID19 pandemic in 2020? It was very popular, and attendees brought their pets along in their cars. The service was broadcast over channel 92.1 on the FM dial and outside sound systems were obtained to broadcast over the parking lot also. Garage and Bake Sales, Chili Cookoffs, Spaghetti Dinners, Easter Egg hunt, Trunk-n-Treat, and A Night in Bethlehem are popular re-occurring events for church members and community members to enjoy. In addition, these activities have been available: ski trips, Brewer games, Mallard group outings, retreats and camping.
Holy Trinity sends volunteers to work at the Marshall/Waterloo Food Pantry. Over the many years, Dane County has held immunization clinics and WIC programs, Second Harvest of Dane County were held at the church. Currently , scouting groups for boys and girls enjoy the convenience of meeting in our fellowship hall. The high school partners with us and uses our building as a testing sire for its students, Weekly AA meetings ad quarterly Red Cross Blood drives are also available at the church. The fellowship hall is also to rent to anyone in the community.
Come and meet your local community members, rejoice in the day, and just stop, and look around, and see what we have done and will do as we continue to progress to the future. Grow with us, all are welcome, and all are invited.