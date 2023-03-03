What does Aston Martin Automobiles, Oreo Cookie, State of New Mexico, Seiko watches, Harley Davidson, Girl Scouts, Beverly Hills Hotel, Ludwig Drums, Chevrolet Division of General Motors and the Titanic disaster, and many, many more entities, have in common with Holy Trinity Lutheran Church? ANSWER: They all have recently OR will be soon, celebrating their 110th Anniversaries too.

Life does go fast, and we sometimes need to stop, look around, not regret the past or fear the future, but experience this day. It is written in Psalm 118:24: "This is the day which the Lord hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it."