During February, when Valentine's Day is celebrated, the Waterloo American Legion Auxiliary chose a special day to show love and attention to some female veterans in the community.

After the regular monthly meeting on the third Monday of the month, the auxiliary honored four special veteran women. These women -- Jill Keip, Jane Cree, Deb Relitz and Sandy Ludwig -- served their country in the Army, the Airforce and the National Guard for a combined service of over 50 years.