During February, when Valentine's Day is celebrated, the Waterloo American Legion Auxiliary chose a special day to show love and attention to some female veterans in the community.
After the regular monthly meeting on the third Monday of the month, the auxiliary honored four special veteran women. These women -- Jill Keip, Jane Cree, Deb Relitz and Sandy Ludwig -- served their country in the Army, the Airforce and the National Guard for a combined service of over 50 years.
Serving our veterans is what the auxiliary does. It was time to show a few of them how much we appreciate them and thank them for their service with love. The ladies were presented with poppy corsages, attended a short meeting, and given a special mini spa treatment.
The spa presentation was by Peg Martin of Marshall assisted by Sharon Burbach, and members of the Waterloo legion auxiliary. A hand massage, facial and foot soak relaxed, refreshed and energized these ladies to engage in a social gathering after their meeting with a light lunch and refreshments.
A generous gifted door prize from Martin was given to Jill Keipe, the winner of the drawing.
The Waterloo Legion Auxiliary encourages everyone to remember that when you think of a veteran, it is not just a male soldier on the battlefield. Countless female soldiers/veterans, as well, have served your country.