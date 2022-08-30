Gas, food, rent: prices are high and every penny counts right now. If you’re trying to save, make sure you’ve got a library card in your wallet. It’ll help you more than you might realize! I’ve crunched the numbers to show you what I mean.

Books: Even if you only check out one book a month from the library, you’ll still save about $250 in a year, if not more. That’s because books, especially new hardcovers, can be anywhere from $10 to $30 each. We’re getting new books at the libraries every single day, so you’ll always find something to read.