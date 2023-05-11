The Cambridge, Cottage Grove, Deerfield and Marshall Lions Clubs will host a multi-city car tour on Saturday.
The event, called the “Lions CARe Cruise,” starts at the 10 a.m. at Deerfield Fireman’s Park with registration, food, and other activities, including a traveling raffle held at each stop of the cruise.
From there the Lions and other participants aim to cruise to to Lake Ripley Lanes in Cambridge for Strike Jackpot bowling and bean bag toss games, the traveling raffle basket and a separate cash raffle. The Cambridge Lions will also sell “Awesome Shrimp” and take orders at the lanes from noon to 2 p.m. Lake Ripley Lanes will also offer a $1 discount on bowling.
The tour concludes at Bakken Park with an exhibition baseball game by players with the Miracle League of Dane County from 2-3 p.m., a car and motorcycle show with a concert by the band Nine Thirty Standard from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The cost of registration for cars is $20. All proceeds will benefit the Miracle League of Dane County, which aims to allow children ages 4-19 with any physical or cognitive disability to play baseball on a specialized field.
Apart from the Lions, Keystone Grill, Lake Ripley Lanes and Nine Thirty Standard are sponsoring the event.
More information is available on the Cambridge Area Lions Club Facebook page.