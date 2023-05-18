Marshall Volunteer Fire Department
The Marshall Volunteer Fire Department serves the Village of Marshall, Town of York and the Town of Medina. The department was established in 1907.
Frame construction, heated by wood-burning stoves, and lighted by kerosene lamps and other types of open flame, these building and living concepts of the early 20th century were often ravaged by fire. The woefully equipped “Broom Brigade” of the turn of the century had little success that depended on many factors, including luck, according to the Marshall Volunteer Fire Department website.
At one time, however, sparks from the forge set the blacksmith shop ablaze, and the volunteers doused the fire with the usual bucket brigade and a lot of hard work. Doc Gibbs, who was atop the roof at the time, announced the fact that the fire was out by crowing like a rooster — and indeed, containing a blaze with buckets of water was something to crow about, the website continued.
At a meeting held at Bill Sickel’s barber shop on Jan. 28, 1907, the first preliminary steps were taken to organize a volunteer fire department in the village. A week later, Feb. 5, 1907, 27 men met and formed the village’s volunteer fire department. A charter, constitution and bylaws were formed by Edwin Hoyt, Jr., Arnie Sanders, William Sickels, B.W. Gaskin, Vern Gaskin, A.J. Kaiser, Earl Hart, E.J. Lange, E.A. Sanders, Walter Schultz, Leon Dewey, Clifford Harland, Frank Pyburn, T.B. Sanderson, F.J. Streich, H.A. Betts, W.H. Tasker and Dr. G.L. Gibbs. As these charter members huddled around the wood burning stove that dominated the center of the bandstand that cold, blustery night, they elected to W.H. Rama as president and Edwin Hoyt as chief. The first business conducted by the group was to limit the number of members to 50 and set annual dues at $1 per member, according to the Marshall Fire Department website.
Today, the Marshall Volunteer Fire Department boasts 38 members with Blair Pierce as their chief. It’s 100% volunteer with EMS provided by Sun Prairie.
The department is holding a Fireman’s Festival July 14-15 at Marshall Fireman’s Park, 309 Park St., Marshall.
Marshall Police Department
The Marshall Police Department is run by chief John Nault. The department has one lieutenant, one sergeant and five patrol officers.
Nault said the Marshall Police Department started in the late 1950s, but didn’t become organized until the late 1960s into the early 1970s.
The Marshall Police Department serves the entire village of Marshall’s 2.3 square miles within Dane County.
The Marshall Police Department is located at 130 Pardee St., Marshall. Its non-emergency number is 608-655-3533, Ext. 1. Its fax number is 608-655-4273.
Sun Prairie EMS serves the residents of Sun Prairie, the village of Marshall, and towns of Bristol, Medina, Sun Prairie and York.
Waterloo Fire and Rescue
The Waterloo Fire Department was organized on Jan. 8, 1887 and consisted of a hose company, an engine company, a hook and ladder company and a supply company. The department officers consisted of a chief, assistant chief, president, vice president, secretary and treasurer. Each of the four companies were under the direct supervision of a foreman and assistant foreman, they started out with 66 members, according to the department’s website.
Today, the department operates with about 35 members, said current Waterloo Fire Chief Wesley Benisch. He said the department has both volunteer and full-time members, who are both firefighters and EMS. He said there are two members who work as full-time firefighters and EMTs.
The Waterloo Fire Department is in the city of Waterloo approximately 25 miles east of Madison in rural Jefferson County. The Waterloo Fire Department provides fire protection and emergency medical service to the city of Waterloo and the towns of Waterloo, Portland, Milford and Shields.
The first station was on Madison Street, where the present day Neitzel Hardware is located. This fire station was located there until 1899, when a new fire station was built. That station was located on East Madison Street next to what is now Stubby’s Bowl and borders the Maunesha River. It was both the fire station and city hall, complete with a jail, according to the department’s website.
In 1905, the firemen built the Waterloo Firemen’s Park. The park had a baseball field, a pavilion, restrooms and eventually a carousel. In 1984, the city of Waterloo bought the park from the firemen. The firemen, both active and retired, continued to voluntarily run and keep up the park. In 2016, the city of Waterloo took over Firemen’s Park management under their newly formed parks commission, according to the department’s website.
In 1963, a new fire station, city hall and police station building was constructed. The fire station had three apparatus bays, a meeting room, kitchen, radio room, and an area for the fireman to relax after a call. This fire station was on North Monroe Street, on the site of the present day city hall. In 1964, a federal fire siren was installed. It sounded to alert firemen to respond to the station for a fire call.
In 1945, the Waterloo Fire Department purchased a resuscitator unit to be used by trained members of the fire department, this was the harbinger of the EMS service to come. As ambulance rules changed in the state of Wisconsin, the EMS division of the fire department was started in 1966 with the building of an ambulance. The ambulance crew started with 10 fire members under the medical direction of Dr. John Garman, who trained the EMS members for emergency response. The Waterloo Fire Department was the second fire department in the state of Wisconsin to have a fire department based EMS service. From 1992-2009 the department’s continued quality was commanded by Dr. Benjamin Schmidt, who was the medical director. The department also operated under the direction of Dr. Edward Foster, according to the fire department’s website.
In 1998, the Waterloo Fire Department moved to the current station located on the eastside of Waterloo, in the industrial park. They have five apparatus bays, a communication room, ready room, meeting/kitchen area and sleeping quarters. It also included offices for all officers and full time staff. Then to complete the station the department has a mezzanine with a weight room and exercise area, a hose drying room that also has an air compressor refill station for the department’s SCBAs, an EMS supply room and a mechanics area. There is a training tower, burn/search and rescue simulators and a smoke house outside of the department, according to the fire department’s website.
Waterloo Police Department
The Waterloo Police Department is run by police chief Denis Sorenson. He said the department has seven officers. It is located within the Waterloo Municipal Building, 136 N. Monroe St. The police department’s non-emergency number is 920-478-3025. The city of Waterloo Police Department also has a fax machine. Documents can be faxed to the department at 920-478-4746.
The Waterloo Police Department provides 24 hour coverage to the community. The police department’s office is open from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Forms, bicycle licenses and other general information can only be accessed at the office during these hours. After business hours and when the office is not staffed, non-emergency calls are sent to the dispatch center at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. Non-emergency information is then relayed to the sheriff’s deputies on duty.