February blast
Waunakee Intermediate School and other other schools in the area were closed Feb. 9 when a winter storm dumped wet, heavy snow on the area. It was one of several snow days for area schools.

 Roberta Baumann

Harsh weather is no stranger to Wisconsin, and school districts always have plans to build in days in their calendars with the expectation there will be school cancellations. However, many school districts have passed the number of days built into their schedules and have to plan make-up days in order to meet the Department of Public Instruction’s (DPI) requirement for the number of instructional minutes in the school year.

According to DPI, the state statute reads that each school district has to hold at least 437 hours of direct pupil instruction in kindergarten, at least 1,050 hours of direct pupil instruction in grades 1-6 and at least 1,137 hours of direct pupil instruction in grades 7-12.