Harsh weather is no stranger to Wisconsin, and school districts always have plans to build in days in their calendars with the expectation there will be school cancellations. However, many school districts have passed the number of days built into their schedules and have to plan make-up days in order to meet the Department of Public Instruction’s (DPI) requirement for the number of instructional minutes in the school year.
According to DPI, the state statute reads that each school district has to hold at least 437 hours of direct pupil instruction in kindergarten, at least 1,050 hours of direct pupil instruction in grades 1-6 and at least 1,137 hours of direct pupil instruction in grades 7-12.
Area school districts that require make-up days due to winter weather include Sun Prairie, Waunakee, Lodi and Waterloo.
Districts vary in amount of make-up days
Due to school districts having unique schedules with different numbers of make-up days built in, some districts have to make up more time than others.
Waunakee Superintendent Randy Guttenberg said the Waunakee district has fewer hours to make up than others because the timing of the winter break allowed the district to avoid closing for a snowstorm. They just have to add one day of additional school after exceeding their limit of four built-in snow days this year. Waunakee will have one more day of school on Friday, June 9, a day designated as a make-up day.
The same can be said for Waterloo, who has just one day to make up after exceeding its two built-in days.
“Friday, April 7th will now be a regular school day for teachers and kids,” Waterloo Superintendent Brian Henning said. “It was originally scheduled as an in-service day for staff. “We do not need to make up the other two days due to having enough minutes to meet the DPI requirements.
Lodi and Sun Prairie are on the other end of the spectrum, having multiple days to make up, requiring a mix of different strategies to meet DPI requirements.
Lodi schools have already made up one of their days on March 17, and have added May 12 and June 6 as regular in-person school days. In addition, they added three minutes to the high school schedule on March 13, and will continue for the remainder of the school year, according to Lodi District Administrator Vince Breunig.
Similarly, Sun Prairie has multiple make-up days planned, however their strategies differ at the elementary, middle and high school levels.
Starting March 6, Sun Prairie added four minutes at the beginning of each day for elementary schools for the remainder of the year. However, the district opted to use a mix of traditional in-person and asynchronous virtual learning for middle school and high school students.
April 7 is an asynchronous virtual day and May 26, previously scheduled as a professional staff development day, will be a regular in-person day for students and staff.
Virtual learning or in-person instruction?
Historically, the plan to make up school days would be consistent from year to year. Districts would either add additional days to the school year or add a few minutes to the length of each day. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to adapt to virtual learning as a new method of education in recent years. Some districts have been quick to use virtual learning as an efficient way to make up days while others prefer sticking with traditional in-person learning.
However, virtual learning isn’t ideal for everyone.
Breunig listed several reasons in a letter to parents as to why the Lodi school district prefers in-person instruction over virtual learning:
The stress a virtual day puts on our families, especially those with younger children for finding childcare. The stress it puts on our students to re-engage in this type of learning.
The number of students who would not engage during the day and would not receive instruction. Many of the items taught would have to be retaught the following day to students.
The lack of internet access that our families have. During the pandemic, the district had over 100 families using district hotspots for internet access.
The stress it would put on staff, converting in-person lessons to virtual lessons on short notice.
The added difficulty this would present to our students receiving special education services and our students whose first language is not English.
Sun Prairie had similar concerns to having remote learning days on the same day school was canceled. Communications and Engagement Officer Patti Lux said that it is inequitable, because students wouldn’t have access to hotspots and many students in Sun Prairie don’t have reliable internet access. In addition, many students with IEPs (individualized education plans) struggle with virtual learning.
As of now, Sun Prairie is the only district planning to utilize virtual learning, but they are planning to learn asynchronously, with students completing assignments on their own time. The only day they have planned to utilize online learning is April 7, and the district will have hotspots available for students to check out at their library, according to Lux. Other districts have indicated that if there are any future cancellations, they will have to use virtual learning.
“The district has prioritized in-person learning opportunities for our students by canceling staff professional development days and adding a day to the end of the school year in lieu of having virtual days,” Breunig said about Lodi schools. “Moving forward, with the avenues for diverting lost minutes into face-to-face instruction nearly extinguished, the district will look to a virtual option for any additional lost days.”
Likewise, Gutenberg said that Waunakee would consider utilizing virtual learning at the middle school and high school levels if another snow day does occur. However, he added the technology has not been updated at the elementary level to accommodate remote learning.
‘No more significant snowfalls’
If there’s one thing that all district administrators can agree on, it’s that no one wants more snow days.
“The one thing I don’t want to have to do is, if we have another snow day — which I hope we do not — I do not want to go into the next week,” Waunakee Superintendent Randy Guttenberg said at a March 13 school board meeting in reference to adding school days at the end of the year. “That’s problematic for families, that’s problematic for staff. That’s problematic in a lot of ways.”
Jonathan Stefonek and Roberta Baumann contributed to this story.