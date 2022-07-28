Marshall aims for Aug. 9 decision on waste pickup contract, biweekly recycling recommended

The Village of Marshall board will continue to discuss its next garbage and recycling contract after trustees raised more questions during the board’s July 12 meeting.
One of the most prominent was about the frequency of recycling pickup. The village’s public works director recommended a service that would reduce pickup to every other week, but some trustees were uncomfortable with that.
“I can tell you, just in my household alone, our recycle [bin] is full every week, compared to our garbage one,” Trustee Elesa Kinder said.
The village’s 10-year contract with Green for Life Waste Management (GFL) is set to expire this year. Badgerland Disposal, GFL and Pellitteri Waste Management each responded with proposals varying in costs, fuel surcharges or refunds, services and contract lengths offered.
GFL and Pellitteri both offer every-week and biweekly recycling options, and trustees asked several clarifying questions in a half-hour discussion on the topic. They then opted to postpone a decision for the Aug. 9 meeting, to provide time to evaluate the options.
In a memo to village trustees, Brian Koll, director of public works, recommended the contract be awarded to Badgerland, a subsidiary of Lakeshore Recycling Systems, on a 10-year deal because of the lower cost, at $11.30 per home in the first year of the contract and $14.74 in the final year.
Pellitteri’s 10-year bid was $12.55 in the first year and $17.10 in the final year for every-other week recycling, and GFL’s bid, offered only for five years and with weekly recycling pickup, would start at $14.01 and go to $16.86.
“We received generally good references on LRS (Badgerland’s) contract performance from Waterloo and Deerfield,” Koll wrote in the memo.
While Badgerland didn’t offer a weekly recycling pickup in its proposal, a representative explained that residents are able to add another recycling container at an additional cost paid directly to Badgerland.
There is also the possibility of residents paying extra if they occasionally have extra recycling that doesn’t fit into a bin.
Village administrator Judy Weter and board president Chris Campbell said that option seemed appropriate, leaving residents who need more space for recycling or bulk items picked up to handle things individually.
Badgerland
Badgerland, a LRS company offers five-year and 10-year contract options. The five-year contract option, with yearly increases, ranged in cost from $12.25 per living unit a month the first year to $13.77 the last year. The 10-year contract option included 3% annual price increases, with the prices ranging from $11.30 per living unit a month to $14.74.
The proposals also included the possibility of fuel surcharges at $.03 per month per living unit for each to $.05 per gallon increase when fuel exceeds $6.00 per gallon. There is also the opportunity for fuel rebates, should fuel costs drop below $2.49 a gallon.
Through the different contract options, Badgerland would offer weekly trash and bi-weekly recycling pickup. The village would be able to add bulk waste pickup for an additional $.95 per living unit a month, residents can to arrange for services with Badgerland privately if needed.
Pellitteri
Pellitterri responded with five-year and 10-year contract options as well as the flexibility for the village to adjust the contract if necessary within the first 18 months of service.
The five-year contract ranged in cost from $13.45 to $15.73 per living unit a month for a weekly trash and bi-weekly recycling pickup or $16.45 to $18.73 for a weekly trash and recycling pickup. The 10-year contract, which includes 3.5% annual increases, would be $12.55 to $17.10 or $15.55 to $20.10, respectively.
The proposal also included a $.02 per living unit a month fuel surcharge for each $.05 increase in fuel costs if fuel costs rise above $3.50, or rebates should fuel costs fall below $3 per gallon. At the time of discussion, the surcharge would have been about $0.74 per living unit.
While the proposal didn’t include a bulk waste option, residents could arrange for services privately, if needed. This did not include freon appliances.
GFL
Greener for Life offered only a five-year contract option. With yearly increases included, the price tag would be $14.01 to $16.86 per living unit a month.
The prices included bulk waste, including freon appliances. GFL would provide weekly trash and recycling pick-up, with no fuel surcharges or rebates involved.
