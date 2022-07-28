 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured hot

Marshall aims for Aug. 9 decision on waste pickup contract, biweekly recycling recommended

The Village of Marshall board will continue to discuss its next garbage and recycling contract after trustees raised more questions during the board’s July 12 meeting.

One of the most prominent was about the frequency of recycling pickup. The village’s public works director recommended a service that would reduce pickup to every other week, but some trustees were uncomfortable with that.

Waste contract options

Service Badgerland Pellitteri GFL
Fuel surrcharges $.03-$.06 $.02-$.05 0
Bulk waste $.95 per unit Private only Yes, with freon
5 years, weekly recycle N/A $16.45-$18.73 $14.01-$16.86
5 years, biweekly recycle $12.25-$13.77 $13.45-$15.73 N/A
10 years, weekly recycle N/A $15.55-$20.10 N/A
10 years, biweekly recycle $11.30-$14.74 $12.55-$17.10 N/A

Tags

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK