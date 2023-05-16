Students 'aged' the newspapers they created in coffee water.
Gunnar Lowrey enjoys his tea in a monocle and top hat.
Oliver Coulson, Ryan Eustice, Cooper Bendt, and Dylan Lewis enjoying their tea.
Kamari Brazzel, Serenity Rodgers, and Alyssa Drake enjoying their tea.
General Assignment Reporter
Marshall Elementary School fifth graders recently finished up their Language Arts and Social Studies unit on the American Revolution andColonization.
They read a variety of books about people who lived during this time and took either the side of loyalists to the King, or patriots for a new America.
The students researched four influential figures from that time period and created a newspaper with articles about the figures.
Then they 'aged' the papers to make them look extra old, by crumpling them and soaking them in coffee.
To celebrate the end of the unit, they had an English tea party—complete with crumpets, teas, corn muffins, and assorted biscuits (shortbread cookies).
"The tea received mixed reviews, but it was a fun experience," fifth grade Language Arts teacher Tara Michalak said.
To contact reporter Neal Patten, email npatten@hngnews.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.