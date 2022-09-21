Marshall High School mentoring program aims to help students find sense of self

With tattoos and a nose ring, Anaya-Tande Graham does not match the traditional image of a teacher.
But armed with her experiences, she is poised to help a group of Marshall High School students.
Southern Wisconsin Regional Education Reporter
With tattoos and a nose ring, Anaya-Tande Graham does not match the traditional image of a teacher.
But armed with her experiences, she is poised to help a group of Marshall High School students.
Through a partnership with the district and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County, a new program called MentorU debuted at the start of the school year at MHS. Tande-Graham, the program’s coordinator, will work closely with school counselors Nick Whalen and Annie Henkle to provide extra support to students who could use it.
The students need the support for a variety of reasons, Tande-Graham and Whalen said, adding that participating in the course is voluntary.
“They have potential that they don’t know they have, and that’s what staff members and other people can see,” Whalen said. “This program will help pull some of that out. Or maybe they don’t have positive influences at home. So this is going to be that safe place where we can start developing a relationship.”
Tande-Graham was not only the first of her family to graduate high school, but also to attend and graduate from college, which she attributes that to youth service programs she enrolled in and the extra support that came with them.
Now, she wants to help others find their own versions of success.
“I’m here because everybody needs someone, like the various youth helpers, from my best to be there and I want to be that person,” she said. “I don’t want anybody to feel left out or alone, like I was for a long time.”
The MentorU program is an accredited course at the high school, BBBS of Dane County program director Simon Gott said. Enrolled students attend the classroom portion once or twice a week, and then once a month, they go to an event with their mentor, a volunteer who is matched to them.
These events, Gott said, will likely range from activities, hosting speakers or off-site visits to local businesses. Students’ mentors will help guide them through the information and connect them to resources based on their interests.
“We want to make sure that students understand that there’s not one right way to behave after high school, there’s a bunch of different options out there,” Gott said.
In an effort to meet students where they are, mentors will also be accessible to students through a secure and monitored messaging platform called MentorHub. Mentors and mentees will connect at least once a week through the app, Gott said.
In the classroom, Tande-Graham said, students will learn about what’s possible after high school and how to get there. She also hopes to help the students find a strong sense of self and give the students enrolled in the program “the tools and resources” to succeed in their own right.
The rest, she said, is up to them.
“I’m here to support you where I can; I was once in your shoes,” Tande-Graham said.
The program is serving 17 sophomores, with the capacity for up to 20. There are plans to expand the program each year as the inaugural group progresses through high school. More mentors would be needed to make that happen, Gott and Tande-Graham said.
More information can be requested online at bbbs.tfaforms.net/4844508 or by emailing BBBS at reception@bbbsmadison.org.
Southern Wisconsin Regional Education Reporter
Lauren is Wis. born and raised. She graduated from UW-Madison, earning a degree in journalism and certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Marshall, McFarland, Monona Grove, and Waterloo School Districts.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.