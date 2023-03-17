A Marshall man is facing felony charges of substantial battery and second degree reckless endangerment, accused of beating up and nearly running over another man over the construction of a gazebo.
Shawn M. Olsen, 41, was charged in Dane County Circuit Court on March 6 following arrest by a Village of Marshall police officer on March 2.
According to the criminal complaint, police first received a report on the matter on the afternoon of March 2. The responding officer reported that the reporting individual a had a swollen right eye, bloody nose, swollen cheek, and during the initial interview, his eyes appeared to not be tracking.
The man told the officer that earlier that morning he and Olsen had breakfast and then went out to buy a gazebo to be assembled at Olsen's home. During building the process, the man explained, he believed that it was actually a three-person job, and that gazebo fell, after which Olsen yelled at him and he decided to leave.
After the man had walked a couple blocks on Hubbell Street, he told the officer Olsen caught up to him in a vehicle and cut him off in a driveway, then asked if the man would be coming back to finish the gazebo or if Olsen "needed to bust his teeth out."
When the man said no, he said that Olsen punched him in the head, and he was knocked unconscious for several seconds, falling partially underneath Olsen's vehicle. When he regained consciousness, he said that Olsen yelled, "Move ... or I am going to run you over."
The man said that Olsen revved the engine and began moving before he was out from beneath the vehicle; he believed that if he had not moved as quickly as he had, that he would have been run over.
The officer reported finding Olsen at his home working on the aforementioned gazebo and asked about the incident. Olsen responded that he had yelled at the man and then he left. When asked what happened next, Olsen, "refused to answer, turned around, and placed his hands behind his back."
Following a March 6 initial appearance, Olsen was released on a signature bond, scheduled to next appear for a March 23 preliminary hearing. A felony charge of substantial battery carries a maximum sentence of three and a half years in prison, while second degree reckless endangerment carries a maximum 10 year sentence.