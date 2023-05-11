The American Legion Luther-Hamshire-Pearsall Post 279 in Marshall will host a Memorial Day Program at 10 a.m. May 29 at the Post, 279 American Legion Circle in Marshall.
Also, Legion members will place flags at veteran's graves on May 19 starting at 9 a.m.
They will be firing over the last deceased veteran in each cemetery starting at Medina Cemetery at 9 a.m. May 29.
