6/6/2022
11:04 a.m. Assist Citizen, 100 block Pardee Street
11:33 a.m. Check Property, 500 block Best Built Parkway
11:35 a.m. Check Property, 500 block Best Built Parkway
12:58 p.m. Information, 200 block Main Street
1:28 p.m. Check Person, 400 block Bentwood Drive
9:20 p.m. Traffic Complaint/Investigation STH 19/CTH TT
6/7/2022
4:12 a.m. Check Property, 700 block Main Street
6:10 a.m. Suspicious Vehicle STH 19/Tennant Road
1:56 p.m. 911 Call Unintentional, 300 block Park Drive
3:04 p.m. Traffic Stop Main Street
6:30 p.m. Suspicious Person, 200 block Howard Street
6:32 p.m. Traffic Complaint/Investigation Farnham Street
9:43 p.m. Traffic Stop, 700 block Hubbell Street
6/8/2022
3:30 a.m. Parking Complaint On Street100 block Whistle Drive
3:51 a.m. Parking Complaint On Street, 100 block Freidel Drive
4:10 a.m. Check Property, 200 block Deerfield Road
9:45 a.m. Suspicious Vehicle, 200 block E. Main Street
9:54 a.m. Assist EMS/Fire, 100 block Blue Spruce Lane
4:34 p.m. Check Person Sunny View Lane
5:15 p.m. Traffic Complaint/Investigation STH 73/York Center Road
5:26 p.m. Traffic Stop School Street/Evergreen Boulevard
5:27 p.m. Suspicious Vehicle STH 19/Weidemann Drive
5:42 p.m. PNB/AED Response, 800 block Goldfinch Lane
8:32 p.m. Assist EMS/Fire, 400 block Farnham Street
9:53 p.m. Information, 1000 block Lewellen Street
6/9/2022
1:00 a.m. Information, 400 block Madison Street
1:46 a.m. Information, 1000 block Hubbell Street
1:55 a.m. Information, 1000 block Hubbell Street
2:09 a.m. Check Property, 100 block Rivers Edge
2:27 a.m. Check Property, 100 block Deerfield Road
2:41 a.m. Check Property Little Amerrika
2:55 a.m. Check Property, 800 block Hubbell Road
3:16 a.m. Check Property, 600 block Madison Street
8:23 a.m. Parking Complaint On Street, 600 block Mourning Dove Court
8:42 a.m. Parking Complaint On Street, 600 block Mourning Dove Court
8:44 a.m. Information, 600 block Mourning Dove Court
1:08 p.m. Traffic Stop, 600 block ST
1:36 p.m. Traffic Stop Main Street
2:32 p.m. Information, 900 block Hubbell Street
2:39 p.m. Information, 900 block Hubbell Street
4:36 p.m. Juvenile Complaint, 300 block Sunny View Lane
5:42 p.m. Check Person, 200 block Juniper Lane
11:06 p.m. Traffic Stop Main Street
6/10/2022
1:59 a.m. Information Industrial Drive
2:27 a.m. Foot Patrol, 100 block Main Street
2:53 a.m. Information, 700 block Lewellen Street
9:57 a.m. Animal Complaint/Disturbance, 500 block Lewellen Street
9:59 a.m. Animal Complaint/Disturbance, 400 block Hubbell Street
10:00 a.m. Animal Complaint/Disturbance, 400 block Sunny View Lane
10:00 a.m. Animal Complaint/Disturbance, 200 block Overlook Terrace
10:01 a.m. Animal Complaint/Disturbance, 500 block Waterloo Road
10:02 a.m. Animal Complaint/Disturbance, 200 block Evergreen Drive
10:02 a.m. Animal Complaint/Disturbance, 400 block Freidel Drive
10:03 a.m. Animal Complaint/Disturbance, 200 block Evergreen Drive
10:04 a.m. Animal Complaint/Disturbance, 300 block Fir Lane
10:05 a.m. Animal Complaint/Disturbance, 200 block Arbor Vitae Drive
10:05 a.m. Animal Complaint/Disturbance, 300 block Juniper Lane
10:06 a.m. Animal Complaint/Disturbance, 1000 block Hubbell Street
10:07 a.m. Animal Complaint/Disturbance, 100 block Evergreen Boulevard
10:08 a.m. Animal Complaint/Disturbance, 200 block Arbor Vitae Drive
10:08 a.m. Animal Complaint/Disturbance, 100 block Midvale Drive
10:09 a.m. Animal Complaint/Disturbance, 100 block Porter Street
10:09 a.m. Animal Complaint/Disturbance, 500 block Rosewood Avenue
10:10 a.m. Animal Complaint/Disturbance, 200 block Porter Street
10:10 a.m. Animal Complaint/Disturbance, 100 block Hillside Drive
10:11 a.m. Animal Complaint/Disturbance, 100 block Porter Street
10:12 a.m. Animal Complaint/Disturbance, 100 block Blue Spruce Lane
10:13 a.m. Animal Complaint/Disturbance, 400 block Waterloo Road
10:13 a.m. Animal Complaint/Disturbance, 100 block Evergreen Boulevard
10:24 a.m. Parking Complaint On Street, 100 block Beebe Street
10:53 a.m. Traffic Stop STH 19/Box Elder Road
1:59 p.m. Safety Hazard STH 19/Box Elder Road
2:27 p.m. Assist Police, 5000 block Box Elder Road
7:53 p.m. Assist EMS/Fire, 100 block Evergreen Boulevard
10:37 p.m. Traffic Complaint/Investigation STH 19/CTH TT
6/11/2022
2:18 a.m. Road Rage, 500 block Plaza Drive
2:35 a.m. Check Property, 600 block Riverview Drive
6:58 a.m. Traffic Stop Main Street
7:21 a.m. Traffic Stop Farnham Street/Madison Street
8:26 a.m. Assist EMS/Fire, 300 block Cypress Circle
9:45 a.m. Special Event, 600 block Madison Street
11:25 a.m. Safety Hazard Main Street
12:34 p.m. Assist EMS/Fire, 100 block Evergreen Boulevard
3:41 p.m. Follow-Up, 100 block Evergreen Boulevard
4:23 p.m. Parking Complaint On Street, 100 block Main Street
6:31 p.m. Traffic Complaint/Investigation STH 19/Cherry Lane
7:13 p.m. Assist Citizen, 500 block Waterloo Road
9:23 p.m. Accident Hit and Run, 100 block Pardee Street
11:46 p.m. Domestic Disturbance, 200 block Farnham Street
11:58 p.m. Juvenile Complaint, 100 block Evergreen Boulevard
7:31 a.m. Check Person, 800 block ST
9:09 a.m. Follow-Up, 100 block Evergreen Boulevard
12:36 p.m. Traffic Complaint/Investigation, 200 block I9
3:39 p.m. Check Property, 600 block Madison Street
4:25 p.m. Traffic Complaint/Investigation, 600 block Madison Street
6:52 p.m. Animal Complaint/Disturbance, 100 block Evergreen Boulevard
10:33 p.m. Disturbance, 500 block Madison Street