Karl Junginger Memorial Library in Waterloo continued with its project-based events Feb. 17 with “Adult Craft Night” where people made crafts to decorate their homes. Pictured are Kate Simon, Jorie McPartin and Ellie Mueller.
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library in Waterloo hosted a Disney Trivia Night Feb. 3, but it was a bit of a twist of traditional trivia nights. Four teams of five competed. Each team had a designated person to give a response. However, the designated person had to run to one of five chairs placed in the front of a room with different point totals on them. If they were able to beat others to a given chair, the number posted above the chair would be how many points their team wagered on the given prompt. Pictured are Aiden Johnson, Mae Bruckner, Maddy Werschem and Amber Datka.
In honor of National Library Week, the Marshall Community Library is hosting a month-long celebration of the library, with in-person and virtual free activities.
All month, people can participate in weekly "This or That" boards in the library that visitors can fill out. There will also be an "I love my library" craft in the library's Maker Space from April 10 to April 29, that visitors can make for free. Or, participate in "Spine Label Poetry," making poetry from the labels on book spines, between April 18 and 29. And, join in an online trivia contest between April 24 and 28 on the library's Facebook page, and win prizes for the most correct answers.
Other upcoming events at the Marshall Community Library include weekly storytime, held every Thursday at 10 a.m., a knit and crochet club that meets every Wednesday at 10 a.m., paper crafting nights for adults on the first Monday of each month from 5-7 p.m. in the Community Room, and senior chair aerobics every Monday at 10 a.m. in the Community Room.
The Marshall Community Library is located at 605 Waterloo Road in Marshall, and is open Monday-Wednesday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information on library programming, call 608-655-3123 or email staff@marlib.org.