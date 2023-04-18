In honor of National Library Week, the Marshall Community Library is hosting a month-long celebration of the library, with in-person and virtual free activities.

All month, people can participate in weekly "This or That" boards in the library that visitors can fill out. There will also be an "I love my library" craft in the library's Maker Space from April 10 to April 29, that visitors can make for free. Or, participate in "Spine Label Poetry," making poetry from the labels on book spines, between April 18 and 29. And, join in an online trivia contest between April 24 and 28 on the library's Facebook page, and win prizes for the most correct answers.