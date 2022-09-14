Marshall Public Schools begins year fully staffed, others not as lucky

Despite a nationwide teacher shortage, which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Marshall Public Schools began this school year fully staffed with 150 faculty members.
Other districts have had more difficulties than others, including the Madison Metropolitan School District, which is still trying to fill positions.
The district, MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds told Channel 3000, had over 250 open positions, including 130 teaching vacancies across, as of Sept. 10. The district, due to a bus driver shortage, had to alter school start times. Food service has also been a challenge with a food service department staff shortage, with MMSD taking to social media to call for job applicants and even volunteers to help get meals to its students.
MPS superintendent Daniel Grady called the low number of available candidates “concerning.” Grady also noted that some positions are more difficult to fill because of the certification required or because they are partial day positions.
Grady encouraged anyone interested to apply for future open positions in MPS. When asked how the district was able to fill all its positions, he cited Marshall’s “students, families, talented and caring staff” as the reason for the district’s hiring success.
“Working with students is an amazing opportunity,” Grady wrote in an email.
