Marshall Public Schools

Marshall Public Schools holds community conversations to gather resident feedback

On November 9, 2022, the Marshall Board of Education welcomed questions, solutions, and expectations from 48 district stakeholder participants ranging from high school students to long-time residents.

Participants reflected on a recap of the ‘21 November Community Conversation, learned what the 40 study team participants, representing four study teams, recommended to the Board of Education on July 6, 2022, gained understanding on what has been implemented in Marshall Public Schools since November 2021, viewed contents of the draft 3-5 Year Strategic Design, and then identified essential priorities to be included as the Board of Education finalizes the district’s 3-5 Year Strategic Plan.

