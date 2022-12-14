Marshall Public Schools to finalize strategic plans after over a year of discussion

Marshall Public Schools aims to inspire and prepare students to grow into their full potential in the latest draft of its three to five year plan.
District superintendent Daniel Grady thanked district residents, community conversation participants and study team members for their work on creating the draft, which the district aims to take official action during one of the school board’s January meetings.
The district began its planning process last November with a community conversation event for input and a follow-up conversation last month. The vision for the district is for the district to “inspire and prepare each student to grow to their potential to achieve productive lives as community members and lifelong learners” while the mission is for the district to “ensure each student receives high-quality, equitable, inclusive instruction and service.”
The district, should the plan be approved come January, will have four “pillars of excellence:”
Education quality and culture
Personal excellence
Family partnership and communication
Business and financial performance
Each pillar comes with two to three goals, including every student making at least one year of growth in literacy in math, increasing communication and transparency with staff, exploring the benefits and next steps for creating a community school and improving school security.
The district also has a list of its core beliefs:
Continuous improvements through equity
All learners deserve an education that responds to their unique needs and empowers them to reach their fullest potential.
All teachers will use culturally responsive instructional practices.
All learners, families, and teachers will be held to high expectations.
Educational achievement is a collaborative process engaging students, families, teachers, administrators, board members, business partners, and the community.
All families will experience two-way partnerships and effective communication.
All students and staff have the right to safe physical, emotional, and social learning environments.
“The Strategic Plan will guide Marshall Public Schools to ensure that each student achieves high-quality, equitable, inclusive instruction and services,” Grady said.
