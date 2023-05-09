The Marshall Public Schools District is celebrating staff and teacher appreciation week this week.
"We are not only honoring our teachers this week, but all of our amazing staff here at Marshall Public Schools," Executive Assistant to the Superintendent Michele Miller said. "For us, it will be Staff/Teacher Appreciation Week."
The Waterloo/Marshall Courier reached out to ask employees "Why Marshall?" and received several testimonies about why they love working for Marshall Public Schools.
Paula Bakken, Marshall Middle and High Schools Agriscience Teacher and FFA Advisor:
"Why Marshall? I enjoy working and living in Marshall because I am surrounded by caring people, at work and in the community. I see my colleagues working tirelessly to care for and educate our students. I see my community work together to support small businesses, fight fires, raise money for those in need, and so much more. This is the small town life so many people value, myself included."
Eric Cobb, High School Tech Ed Teacher, Head Track Coach, Youth Apprenticeship Advisor, SkillsUSA Advisor:
"When I think about 'Why Marshall' one thought comes to mind, Marshall Proud.
To me this statement means more than pride. It is the family type of atmosphere we have here at Marshall. Teachers and students working together to achieve a common goal, the success of our students. The small town community is what makes this school district one of a kind. It's the people that live in this community that make it so special."
Kate Collins, Marshall School District Speech Language Pathologist:
"As a Speech-Language Pathologist, I work with students ages three years old through eighth grade. This gives me a wonderful opportunity to watch students grow through the years, and collaborate across multiple buildings here at Marshall. I am continually amazed by the dedication of Marshall's teachers. They have such love and passion for their students, and continually go above and beyond each day. Every class does such valuable, meaningful learning each day. I know that when I come to work at Marshall, I am working with educators who are making a huge difference in children's lives, both academically and personally. When I think of 'Why Marshall?' my heart goes out to the incredible teachers that work here and pour their hearts and time into this district."
Kim Hallam, Marshall Elementary School Special Education Paraprofessional:
"I'm thrilled to answer your question, 'Why Marshall?'
Why do I love working at Marshall? Because Marshall Elementary teachers and staff are amazing, 100% dedicated to the students, and always determined to make every day at Marshall a day to remember a day to be successful, and a day to have fun. The students are amazing. I have learned so much from the students. This will be my 5th year at Marshall Public School as a Special Education Paraprofessional. I have had the privilege to meet some of the most amazing kids in all of Wisconsin.
Why is Marshall a great school district? Because we have the best teachers and staff from the ELC to the High School. Our Administration and School Board are pretty awesome too.
Why Marshall? Because I'm Marshall Proud."
Doug Springer, Fifth Grade Teacher, Head Varsity Wrestling Coach, Middle School Wrestling Coach:
The answer to, "Why Marshall?" is quite simply, the people. I first came to Marshall because I grew up in Waterloo and love the area and small rural Wisconsin towns. Once I was hired, staff and community members contacted me to welcome me. Once in the buildings staff members offered any and all assistance you could ever ask for. As people have come and gone that very same atmosphere has always held true. The students and their families are also incredible. I have the honor of working with students from elementary, middle and high school. Witnessing their growth and maturity is amazing. What has kept me here over 30 year is being able to interact with families in the community and at school as the next generations of children come through."