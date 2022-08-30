Marshall schools introducing dual-language immersion program for 2023-24 school year

Carolyn Stoughton knew something had to change when she noticed some of her students weren’t able to read or write in their native language.
Stoughton, an English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher at Marshall Public Schools, was in her first year in the district then, in 2020.
“They had literacy in English, but not literacy in their native language, Spanish, and it was frustrating not seeing them become biliterate,” she said.
Stoughton brought it to the attention of administrators and the school board, who agreed to start a dual-language immersion program. She is now the coordinator of the program, which will debut in 2023-24.
Marshall is host to a large group of Spanish speaking students, with over 20% of students coming from a Latino or Hispanic household, according to Department of Public Instruction data.
By the 2023-24 school year, Marshall Public Schools is planning to have two 50-50 immersion 4-K classrooms, with plans to build the program each year until it is district-wide. Depending on class sizes, there will be 36-40 enrolled students, who will spend half of their day learning in Spanish and the other half in English.
“We are aiming for two classes of two-way immersion,” Stoughton explained in an email. “This means that the classroom composition will ideally be half native English speakers and half native Spanish speakers.”
While students of all ability and language background are welcome to apply, Stoughton said Spanish speakers will be prioritized “since this program is built to provide them a more equitable educational experience.”
Stoughton, along with Peters and Director of Instruction Randy Bartels, said they are excited for students to gain a strengthened sense of identity through the program and to better serve the students in their district. Students will also gain intercultural competence, Stoughton said, as they learn how to interact with people that have different backgrounds.
“We want our schools to reflect our community,” Bartels said.
Stoughton is also hopeful the program will help close the “huge” achievement gap between English learners and their native English speaking peers.
Marshall Public Schools will be hosting info sessions this winter, and interested families can be on the lookout for details from the district. Enrollment applications, according to the district, will open in the spring of 2023.
To prepare for the new program, the district has consulted with other districts, and did site visits at Madison, Middleton and Delavan-Darien School Districts to learn about their program as well as completed a book study. The district, Bartels said, is offering a Spanish-for-educators course and is working to prepare the 4-K curriculum in both languages.
Those with questions about the program can reach out to Stoughton by email at cstoughton@marshallschools.org or by phone at 608-655-1588, extension 284.
Lauren is Wis. born and raised. She graduated from UW-Madison, earning a degree in journalism and certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Marshall, McFarland, Monona Grove, and Waterloo School Districts.