Marshall schools will track students along bus routes, allow parents to keep tabs on their kids

Marshall Public School families will have the option this fall or winter to get notified when their students get on and off the bus and will be able to track the bus’ progress along its route.
An app, Here Comes the Bus, requires bus riders to scan their bus pass when they get on the bus, allowing drivers to know who is getting on and off the bus.
This will help ensure students are where they need to be, district business manager Bob Chady said. And parents who use the app will be able to get notifications about their students’ bus activity.
“That’s going to be an aid to the drivers; it’s going to give parents comfort knowing where their kids are,” he said.
The app also allows families to see real-time updates of where the bus is along its route, to create a custom notification for when the bus reaches a certain point in its route and to receive notifications if there has been a schedule change.
The cost to the district is $8 a day per bus, or about $14,000 a school year, according to an email sent to district families.
“It’s all a good cost,” Clady said. “With all of the challenges that the district has had through the years, I think it’s a good investment for us.”
The district had aimed to have the app in place for the start of the 2022-23 school year, but supply chain issues have delayed implementation. The hope is that Go Riteway, the busing company used by the district, can begin phasing it in by late November, Clady told the board Aug. 17.
Lauren is Wis. born and raised. She graduated from UW-Madison, earning a degree in journalism and certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Marshall, McFarland, Monona Grove, and Waterloo School Districts.