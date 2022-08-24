 Skip to main content
Marshall Public Schools

Marshall schools will track students along bus routes, allow parents to keep tabs on their kids

Marshall Public School families will have the option this fall or winter to get notified when their students get on and off the bus and will be able to track the bus’ progress along its route.

An app, Here Comes the Bus, requires bus riders to scan their bus pass when they get on the bus, allowing drivers to know who is getting on and off the bus.

