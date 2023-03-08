Patriot Pen winner
Alexa Bean, 2nd place winner; Rebecca Stapelmann, 3rd place winner; and Kathryn Bradshaw, 1st place winner

Marshall American Legion Post 279 and VFW Post 6614 have announced the winners of the Patriot Pen and Voice of Democracy essay contests, the nationwide VFW program.

Voices of Democracy
Jaxon Hornby, 3rd place winner; Paige Billig, 1st place winner; Phoebe Seep. 2nd place

The Patriot Pen contest is open to all students in grades 6-8. This year's winner is Kathryn Bradshaw, whose essay is titled “My Pledge to Our Veterans." 