Announcing the winning Patriot Pen essay are, from left: Scott Relitz, contest co-chair; Katie Hubacher, teacher; Alexa Bean, 2nd place winner; Rebecca Stapelmann, 3rd place winner; and Kathryn Bradshaw, 1st place winner; with Pete Ponti, contest co-chair.
Marshall American Legion Post 279 and VFW Post 6614 have announced the winners of the Patriot Pen and Voice of Democracy essay contests, the nationwide VFW program.
The Patriot Pen contest is open to all students in grades 6-8. This year's winner is Kathryn Bradshaw, whose essay is titled “My Pledge to Our Veterans."
The following is an excerpt:
“By setting a white table, it lets veterans or POWs (Prisoners of War) or MIAs (Missing in Action), or event their spirits of soldiers that never made it home, feel welcome. WE can also honor our veterans who were fortunate enough to make it home. For example, Joel Waldo, my uncle who was in the Navy, was on the USS Wisconsin and fought in Desert Storm. He told me the scariest part about the war was when they were told a missile was incoming and might hit the shop. Zane Friske, my cousin who was a Marine, said the thing that was the hardest for him was being away from family. Because of these sacrifices, we honor them.”
The Voice of Democracy contest is open to high school students. The Marshall post winner was Paige Billig with her essay titled, "Why the Veteran is Important."
An excerpt from that essay follows:
“From the American Revolutionary war in 1776 all the way to the Iraq War in 2011, our country has had and has some of the bravest and most iron willed people who are willing to fight and protect our country at any costs. Veterans fight for our country for many reasons. They fight for our dignity, security, economy, and overall freedom as Americans. Fortunately, most Veterans can go back home to see their families and loved ones after their service. However, unfortunately there are times where two soldiers show up at your door, standing and holding your beloved soldiers flag who passed during service. To honor those who have fallen, every last Monday of May each year we come together as one and pay tribute to the fallen soldiers we have lost, the brave and impactful men and women who sacrificed themselves for our successes.”