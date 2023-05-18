Business in front and on the sides, party in the back?
No, the Marshall Village Board was not discussing the latest hairstyle, but instead the No Mow May resolution it approved as part of its May 9 agenda.
The resolution adopted will waive enforcement of the length of grass ordinance requirement for rear yards for the month of May.
First popularized by Plantlife, an organization based in the United Kingdom, No Mow May seeks to pause mowing during the month of May to allow flowers to bloom in your lawn to help early season pollinators. Late winter and early spring is a time when floral resources are often limited.
The movement gained popularity in Wisconsin in 2020, when residents of Appleton convinced their city council to suspend their weed ordinance for the month of May. More than 435 registered property owners participated that year. In 2022, during the City of Sun Prairie’s first year trying No Mow May, 342 properties — including 269 residential properties — participated.
“I’d much rather see someone plant wild flowers,” remarked Village President Chris Campbell, referring to No Mow May. He reminded village residents who participate in No Mow May that enforcement of the village’s ordinance regarding length of grass will be enforced beginning June 1.
Trustees approved the resolution unanimously.
Street projects OK’dActing on a recommendation from Public Works Director Brian Koll, the board awarded a base bid of $304,294 for the village’s summer 2023 street and storm sewer projects to Woleske Construction.
A memo to the board from Interim Village Administrator Shawn Murphy indicated four bids were received on May 5, with the low bidder being Woleske.
Indian Summer Road/Autumn Lane Storm sewer and repaving project was awarded to Woleske Construction last week. They will start construction later this summer.
Two trail projects are in the final process for completing the design in preparation for advertisement for bids. One trail will be located in Fireman’s Park, partially funded with a grant from the WisDNR and another trail on STH 73/Deerfield Rd funded with a grant from the WisDOT.
Murphy said both trail projects are anticipated to be constructed late summer/early fall.
Work on all road and storm sewer projects is expected to begin in August and finish by October 15.
New employeesThe board approved hiring Lindsey Johnson at a rate of $25 per hour to work on Fridays due to Deanna Chadwick being on medical leave. She will assist with office, utility and court duties at Village Hall. “She has a working knowledge of everything,” Campbell commented.
In addition, trustees also approved hiring Sarah Othmer as Deputy Municipal Court Clerk. Due to Chadwick’s medical leave, Johnson has been training Othmer on the court records system to act as back-up court clerk.
Marshall gets A on reportThe village’s Wastewater Treatment Plant received an A from the Department of Natural Resources during its most recent Compliance Maintenance Annual Report. The A grade on the CMAR means that no corrections or follow-up actions are needed by the village.
EMS fund allocation discussedThe board briefly discussed the allocation of anticipated remaining Marshall Emergency Medical Service funds. The Village of Marshall is required to pay the Town of Sun Prairie $158,871 in annual payments of $21,67.27 during a seven-year period as part of the EMS Fund allocation.
Marshall received funds in the amount of $72,870 for its share of the liquidated Marshall EMS Fund. Murphy said the Village Auditor has recommended investing the $72,870 amount received in instruments that will earn interest and provide the required liquidity to make future annual payments, thereby reducing the amount the Village will have to levy/borrow to pay back the Town of Sun Prairie.