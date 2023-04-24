Marshall Village Hall
Courier File Photo

Kelly Rehwoldt will be the Village of Marshall’s new municipal judge, thanks to action taken April 18 by the Marshall Village Board to ratify the appointment made by Village President Chris Campbell.

Campbell told the board that Rehwoldt is a retired law enforcement officer who has demonstrated his expertise in several different areas of law — including in Dane County as a sheriff’s deputy through October 2017.

