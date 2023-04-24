Kelly Rehwoldt will be the Village of Marshall’s new municipal judge, thanks to action taken April 18 by the Marshall Village Board to ratify the appointment made by Village President Chris Campbell.
Campbell told the board that Rehwoldt is a retired law enforcement officer who has demonstrated his expertise in several different areas of law — including in Dane County as a sheriff’s deputy through October 2017.
Rehwoldt’s appointment was required after former municipal judge Scott Baumann submitted his resignation after the ballot had been printed. The result was that the village needed a municipal judge, and Campbell conducted a full investigation of their backgrounds and interviewed both of them.
Village Clerk Deanna Chadwick told the board that Rehwoldt’s name will appear on the ballot next April.
Other appointees included:
FINANCE & OVERSIGHT: (meet when needed - meeting times vary, generally late afternoon/early evening) Chairperson Campbell, Pitzer, Gibbons (alternate - Andrews)
PARKS & RECREATION COMMITTEE: (generally meet at 7 p.m. on the final Monday of the month) Chairperson Campbell, Frey
PLAN COMMISSION: Term expires 4/15/25: Fire Department Representative: Dan Timpel.
Term expires 4/16/24: Chad Diedrick.
Term expires 4/16/23: Steve Tweed (meet fourth Wednesday of month @7 p.m.).
Three-year terms Village President - & Chairperson Chris Campbell Board members– Andrea Andrews, Bryan Colden, Taylor Hellenbrand Raemarie Boehlert, Wm Blaschka, Sarah Statz .
BOARD OF APPEALS: (only meet when called – generally 7 p.m.) Board’s Chairperson: Chris Campbell
Terms expire 4/20/25: Keith Gardenier, Dennis Kindschi, Wayne Kiefer, and Bill Blaschka. Alternate: Renee Jackson
LIBRARY BOARD: (meet third Monday of month, 5 p.m.) — Village Board Representative- Gibbons (alternate - Kinder); Marshall School District Administrator’s representative; Mary Riley, Sarah Wollner, Phillip Braithwaite, Kami Maloney.
BOARD OF REVIEW: Jason Pitzer, Deanna Chadwick, Christopher Campbell, Renee Jackson and Elesa Kinder (Alternate: A. Andrews)
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: (meet when called) Village Board members: Chris Campbell, Andrea Andrews (Alternate Tara Gibbons); Gene Davis, Sue Cobb, Steve Tweed, Sue Weber, Debra Jakob.
COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT COMMITTEE: (meets the 1st Thursday of every month at 6:30 PM) Village Chairperson: Chris Campbell; Village Board members: Andrea Andrews (Alternate: Elesa Kinder)
BUILDING COMMITTEE (ad hoc) meets when called Chairperson: Andrea Andrews; Trustee: Jason Pitzer
Trustee: President Chris Campbell .
BUILDING, PLUMBING, ELECTRICAL, ENERGY, EROSION & ZONING INSPECTOR — SafeBuilt LLC - Waukesha, (as contracted).
PUBLIC WORKS — Director of Public Works, Weed Commission & Forrester - Brian Koll; Utility Operator in Charge – Midwest Contract Operations, Inc.; Asst Director of Public Works– Matthew Pitzer; FT Public Works Employee – William Voigt ; FT Public Works Employee -- Blake Darnell; FT Public Works Employee – Mr. Bruce Rademacher .
PARKS & RECREATION — Park & Recreation Director -- Brandon Millner (as appointed); Recreation Coordinator – Mr. Brady Schoenherr (as appointed)
EMS COMMISSION REPRESENTATIVE: (Meets the third Tuesday of the month – 6 p.m.) Andrea Andrews (alternate: President Chris Campbell).
MARSHALL AREA BUSINESS ASSOCIATION REPRESENTATIVE:Village Administrator Shawn Murphy.
LIBRARY DIRECTOR (Appointed by Library Board): Callie Armstrong
LIBRARIAN ASSISTANTS (appointed by Library Director): Janice Foerster, Nancy Dodge, Kristin Huebner, Jeff Van Caster, Deanna Cannon, Dianne Jones, Mary Kump.
VILLAGE TRUSTEES: Andrea Andrews, Elesa Kinder – terms expire 4/2024; Renee Jackson, Ryan Frey – terms expire 4/2025; Tara Gibbons, Jason Pitzer – terms expire 4/2026.
Village Consulting staff: Town & Country Engineering will continue to be the village’s engineer; and Frank Kowalkowski from the Green Bay firm of Van Briesen & Roper will continue as the village attorney.
Also as part of the village board’s annual reorganizational meeting, the board approved a resolution designating Farmers & Merchants State Bank-Waterloo, American Deposit Management, Pershing and Ehlers Investment Partners and their affiliates, as public depositories for village funds. Chadwick explained that the village board must designate official depositories every two years.