Classes are wrapping up for Marshall students and not only does that mean summer is around the corner, but so is more school—or at least, summer school.
The Marshall Public Schools six-week summer school program is set to run Monday, June 12 through Friday, July 21 from 8 a.m. to noon during the weekdays.
Students in kindergarten through eighth grade can take electives while high school students take credit recovery courses for classes they did not pass this past school year to make up for those credits.
The Marshall program includes both free breakfast and lunch. Last year they served around 3,5000 breakfasts and 6,000 lunches during the summer school program.
The district is projecting it will beat those totals “substantially” this year, Marshall Early Learning Center principal Rich Peters said.
“We’re excited to feed more kids,” Peters said.
Attendance in the program has increased by 20% every year since coming off of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to the pandemic, the summer school program registration averaged in the mid-300s. It has almost doubled in numbers in the past few years. Last year was an all-time record of 580 students, and this year registrations surpassed 600. Those numbers do not even include some of the advanced fitness summer programs.
Peters attributes those growing numbers to the free breakfast and lunch, free classes, as well as the school board having approved free transportation for summer school for kids who can’t bike or walk, allowing more kids to get to summer school. This will be the third year offering bus transportation–the service has grown from around 100 students being bussed the first year to 250 this year.
The six-week program is broken down into two three-week sessions. Students in grades 4-8 can switch their classes at the midpoint, while high school students remain in their credit recovery courses all six weeks.
Around 55 staff members combine efforts to bring summer school programming to Marshall including 35 certified teachers and 20 support staff.
Another way they have tried to enhance the program is by encouraging teachers to create course offerings that interest them. This year some new courses include an introduction to woodshop, basic home electricity wiring repair, basic drywall repair, and electronic sports (Esports).
“I’m super proud of our new classes,” Peters said.
Registration for archery is “through the roof”, with 50 kids signed up. Agriscience teacher Paula Bakken’s Life On The Farm class had 60 registrants and had to split into two sections being offered.
There’s also a reduce, reuse, recycling class that Peters is “super excited” about called Cardinal Waste Wizards.
Peters is also proud to offer a dual-language immersion class in Spanish and English for kindergartners.
Every class has to reach a minimum of 10 students to be held.
Every year students, parents, and staff are all surveyed about recommendations for classes they would like to see.
Primarily the program is held in the ELC and elementary school, but it does utilize all four school gyms, as well as the middle and high school kitchens for food classes.
As this is an optional ‘school,’ there is no truancy for absenteeism, but the district still has set a daily attendance rate goal of over 80%. Right now attendance rates average at 77%.
“I understand families have summer vacations, but I would love to see that attendance rate get up to the mid-80s,” Peters said. “When kids show up, they know they’ll be getting fed, having fun, being engaged in academics and extracurricular activities, and only making for a better 2023-24 school year. There’s no truancy or anything like that, we just want to make sure kids are having fun.”
Peters said he is thankful to Marshall’s new business manager Kristin Wilkinson who brought a summer school background to the role, helping to find the grants to continue offering free meals.
While the registration for free bussing has closed, anyone still interested in summer school would be “gladly welcomed with open arms,” Peters said.
“We have two-thirds of Marshall students registered, we would love to have everyone participate,” he said.