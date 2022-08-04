Riverfest returns next weekend

The Marshall Lions 29th Annual Riverfest event is coming up on Saturday, August 13 at Fireman’s Park in Marshall with events for everyone.
Classic, vintage and muscle cars start arriving at 7 am for the car show with dash plaques for the first 100 entries and Best in Show awarded at 3 pm. A craft fair with over 30 booths will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and feature a variety of items from local and area crafters.
“Everyone loves to browse the craft tents and enjoy meeting others while experiencing all the fun events at Riverfest,” said craft fair chair, April Schmid.
Euchre, Kickball and Bean Bag tournaments will run during the day with Euchre and Kickball starting at 10 a.m. and Bean Bag at 1 p.m. Other fun activities include the Marshall FFA petting zoo, kids bouncy house, and music by Lion friend, DJ Scott Noland and live music from Dakota Tamminga and James Crockett.
The Lions expect to host about 1,500 people throughout the entire event and the public is welcome to participate.
The Maunesha River Alliance will be on hand with some fun paddling events on the river so all
canoeists and kayakers are encouraged to participate. A few canoes and kayaks will be on hand for participants to try if you don’t have your own. The Lions will also be collecting school
supplies and encourage participants to bring kids school supplies.
Lion President Gregg Langer said, “We are super excited to have RiverFest back fully with our signature Steak and Lobster dinners this year. It adds something special to the event. The event is open to the public and there is something for everyone to do. We are expecting a great day of fun with area families and friends.”
Highlighting the $5,000 cash raffle is a top prize of $1,000 with 29 other payouts. The Steak and Lobster dinners are sold out again this year and the Lions anticipate serving over 800 steak and lobster meals during the 3 – 7 pm serving time.
There will also be burgers, brats and hotdogs on hand all day as well as fantastic ice cream desserts from The Marshall Dollars for Scholars group.
Proceeds from this great community event are used to serve those in the community and area with projects such as Scholarships, Coats for Kids, eyeglasses for those in need, corneal transplants, youth leadership training, Food Rescue, Highway Cleanup, Marshall Youth Club, Boy Scouts, Marshall FFA, Lions Camp for deaf, blind and diabetic kids, Marshall Athletics, improvements to Lions and Fireman’s Park, Boy and Girls Scouts, Duck and Turkey Youth Hunts, Wings Over Wisconsin, Ducks Unlimited, NWTF and various projects to help others in need. See the Marshall Lions website for all event times and details at www.sightfirst.com.