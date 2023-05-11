Saturday marks the 31st anniversary of the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
Letter carriers walk through the community every day, often coming face to face with the sad reality of hunger.
So, each year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations for local food pantries to provide food to people who need help.
Over the course of its 30-year history, the drive has collected over 1.82 billion pounds of food, thanks to a postal service universal delivery network that spans the entire nation, including Puerto Rico, Guam and U.S. Virgin Islands.
The need for food donations is great. Currently, more than 42 million Americans are unsure where their next meal is coming from. More than 12 million are children who feel hunger’s impact on their overall health and ability to perform in school. And nearly 5.2 million seniors over age 60 are food insecure, with many who live on fixed incomes often too embarrassed to ask for help.
Participants can leave a nonperishable food donation in a bag by the mailbox Saturday and postal service personnel will collect them.
