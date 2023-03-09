The Village of Marshall Director of Public Works has declared a SNOW EMERGENCY that will go into effect at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 9. The Snow Emergency will run until moon on Friday, March 10.
When a snow emergency has been declared, NO street parking is allowed during the declaration or until it has been canceled.
