Substitute bus driver shortage creates challenges for Marshall Public Schools

Marshall Public Schools has started the school year fully staffed, but one area remains a challenge: bus drivers.
A lingering substitute driver shortage leaves little flexibility when full-time drivers are out sick or on vacation.
Southern Wisconsin Regional Education Reporter
During a Sept. 21 board meeting, business manager Bob Chady reported that the district, in one instance, almost had to keep students on campus an extra 45 minutes so a driver on a different route could come back to school and take an additional route.
In that situation, Go Riteway busing found an available driver from its Edgerton location to take on the route, Chady said. While the students were still delayed, Chady said the solution was still quicker than the alternative. The district also combined some routes a few days last week to get students home.
The shortage has also created challenges for extracurricular activities, such as when an athletic team travels to compete, Chady said. While some smaller groups can be taken by the district’s transport vans, other groups require busing.
To mitigate this, he said groups are being bused to their destinations earlier so drivers can return in time to do their routes, as well.
Chady noted how bad the situation might sound but emphasized that the full-time district’s bus drivers were committed and that the shortage was isolated to substitute drivers.
“We’ve got a very committed group of drivers in Marshall that have been with the local operations per se for a good number of years,” Chady said. “Unfortunately, I think there’s some illness and some vacation stuff going on there. You know, the illness, we all get that and the vacation—everybody’s deserving of that too.”
Superintendent Dan Grady reported that the district is working with Riteway on recruiting more drivers, with one district staff member already working on getting licensed.
“The district is appreciative of our amazing bus drivers and greatly appreciates the flexibility/understanding from each of our families,” Grady wrote in an email.
Lauren is Wis. born and raised. She graduated from UW-Madison, earning a degree in journalism and certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Marshall, McFarland, Monona Grove, and Waterloo School Districts.
