Three people were injured during an April 2 crash in the Town of Portland, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Department.
According to a press release, at approximately 7:45 p.m., Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an injury crash involving two motorcycles on County Highway T near Stark Road, in the Town of Portland.
A 2003 Suzuki motorcycle northbound on T, driven by a 33-year-old male from Waterloo, crashed into another northbound 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle, which was operated by a 28-year-old male from Marshall.
The operator of the Suzuki motorcycle was ejected and sustained serious non-life threatening injuries.
The operator of the Harley Davidson motorcycle sustained minor injuries and a 23-year-old female passenger from Marshall received non-life threatening injuries after being ejected from the motorcycle and was transported by an ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
Deputies said no helmets were worn by any of the individuals involved in the crash.
UW Med Flight transported the operator of the Suzuki to University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison due to his injuries.
Columbus Fire Department, Lifestar EMS, and Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Service paramedics responded to the crash.
Deputies also said alcohol is a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff's Department.