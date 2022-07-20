Village of Marshall hall project experiences additional delays

Discussions about the proposed renovation to the Marshall Village Hall have been delayed for a second meeting in a row while the Marshall Village Board awaits floor plans for the project.
Kueny Architects, the firm hired for the project, was slated to give a presentation during the June 27 building committee meeting, but no representatives from the firm were present. Village Administrator Judy Weter had told The Courier that there would be a representative present to give a presentation to the village board July 12.
Village Board members said during that meeting that the village was waiting on updated floor plans, and decided to wait for those plans before continuing the discussion.
The floor plan changes, according to Village Clerk Lindsey Johnson, come as the village is “shuffling things around based on a budget.”
The municipal building project’s cost has come into question in the past.
Village President Chris Campbell and members of the building committee had their sights set on a price tag as close to $2.5 million as possible for the project. However, estimates shared by village staff in April placed the cost of building the facility around $3.5 million, with additional elements ranging up to $4.4 million.
“We wanted to look at everything, including building a new village hall. That is what is included in that spreadsheet,” Campbell said previously. “When we looked at the numbers, we realized those weren’t good budget numbers and we decided to keep looking.”
Older estimates provided to the village about two years ago, on a document called “1-10 year Costs” that is available at village hall, gave 19 items for replacement at village hall. The costs of the 19 items evaluated was estimated to be $444,000 to $680,000.
“This is for the safety of the police department, village staff and residents,” village board member Andrea Andrews said. The upgrades are meant to have “a space that provides better functionality for daily operations, to include staff, village residents and other stakeholders. Past studies have indicated that more space will be required for the police department as the village continues to grow; the potential for expanding the police department continues to grow.”
Some of those items included fixing access control for $20,000-$40,000, evidence storage for the police department that would cost $40,000 to-$60,000, as well as cameras and security measures that would cost $15,000-$30,000.
“The building has been in use since the 1950s and the use has changed multiple times over the years, including being the former library, former EMS garage (and) former fire department,” Andrews continued.
Andrews said the main needs for the new village hall are updated mechanical, HVAC and electrical systems, as well as improved operational efficiency.
When the 1-10 Year Costs document was created, the village board and building committee were looking at replacing the HVAC system with a cost range between $110,000 and$120,000. Replacement of the windows and doors was estimated to be between $30,000-$60,000. Roof replacement would cost $70,000-$90,000.
“It’s no longer feasible to put Band-Aids on it. We can’t keep fixing things. We can’t just use taxpayer dollars to fix things when you’re not addressing the bigger picture,” Campbell said.
Former village board member Scott Michalek questioned the cost of the village hall, and the necessity of the project, in social media posts this spring. Shortly after those posts, Michalek resigned from the village board, and board member Andrea Andrews filed a censure against Michalek, alleging he made false statements in the posts and went back on a village board decision to move ahead with the project.
Lauren was born and raised in Burlington, Wis. before attending UW-Madison and earning her bachelor's degree in journalism and a certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, McFarland and Monona Grove School Districts.