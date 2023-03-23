On Thursday March 16 at the Waterloo American Legion Hall, Waterloo American Legion Auxiliary Unit 233 Auxiliary hosted an informational meeting about Camp American Legion.
Waterloo Auxiliary President Deb Krueger led the program and Chaplain Sue McDermott opened with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.
Camp American Legion Director Jim Klement presented a program that provided information about what Camp American Legion is and what it does for veterans and their families.
The camp, in existence since 1925, is a free resource for Wisconsin veterans, active duty military members and military reserves, their immediate families, and families of those who died in military service.
Camp American Legion is a place for veterans to relax and enjoy camaraderie where families find healing.
Campers stay on site in one of the cabins near the lake and are provided three meals a day with various opportunities to participate in many activities. There are two requirements to stay at Camp American Legion:
• You must have a honorable discharge (dd214); and
• You must be a Wisconsin resident.
Schedules are published in October and applications due by January.
For additional information and learn more about the camp, volunteering, camp tours, and the seasonal activities, go online to the website campamericanlegion.org.
Jim Olson, Chaplain of the Marshall Legion Post, talked about his stays at the camp. He recommended any veteran visit to experience the great resources available, and closed the meeting with a prayer.
Following the program, Krueger presented the director with a check from the Waterloo American Legion Auxiliary Unit 233 for $1,000 to aid in the sponsorship of veterans to the Camp American Legion. The donation is possible thanks to the community support of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 233 poppy distribution program.
Other guests in attendance were Amy Luft, 2nd District Auxiliary President, Sharon Burbach, Jefferson County VP, and Dennis Loomis, Waterloo’s Chairman of the Commemoration Vietnam Veterans Program.
Waterloo American Legion Auxiliary Unit 233 thanks all who participated in the program, lunch and camaraderie.