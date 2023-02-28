Firing salutes by the Waterloo American Legion Post 233 included a stop at the Waterloo City Cemetery. Other stops included St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery and Oak Hill Cemetery in Waterloo, as well as Washington Cemetery in the town of Portland.
The Waterloo American Legion post is hosting a presentation about a free resource for Wisconsin veterans, allowing them to attend camp during the summer for free.
The Waterloo American Legion Post 233 will host a presentation on March 16 at 3 p.m. at the post on South Highway 89 by Jim Kelment.
Klement is the director of Camp American Legion, a camp located on Big Carr Lake in Lake Tomahawk that offers free trips into the north woods for active duty military personnel, reserves, veterans and families of veterans.
The Waterloo American Legion Post supports the work of this program, organizers say, and is trying to spread the word about this resource to area veterans and families. The post has had a few members attend in the past, and may sponsor the trips of future veterans.
The camp has existed since 1925, and has 19 fully-furnished cabins that veterans can stay in for several days. Campers stay on-site, are provided meals, and can take advantage of fishing opportunities, sandy beach, boats, weekly religious services, evening campfires and trails.
Trips to Camp American Legion are free for veterans and families, and the program is run through the Wisconsin American Legion.
The program’s goal is “helping to heal those who served, continue to serve and their families, through Wisconsin’s Northwoods experience,” the legion website said.
“There really is something about the north woods experience that helps us find value in the little things in life. It can help families to reconnect, bring a new appreciation for each other for couples and helps us to heal on our journey to find our own quality of life,” it continues.
Camp American Legion also creates an opportunity for veterans and active service members to connect with each other and find support with people who might have similar experiences, Klement has previously said.
For more information about the Waterloo American Legion’s involvement with Camp American Legion, contact Deb Krueger at 920-366-0152. For more information on the camp, visit campamericanlegion.org.