Waterloo honors the fallen
Firing salutes by the Waterloo American Legion Post 233 included a stop at the Waterloo City Cemetery. Other stops included St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery and Oak Hill Cemetery in Waterloo, as well as Washington Cemetery in the town of Portland.

 Ryan Spoehr

The Waterloo American Legion post is hosting a presentation about a free resource for Wisconsin veterans, allowing them to attend camp during the summer for free.

The Waterloo American Legion Post 233 will host a presentation on March 16 at 3 p.m. at the post on South Highway 89 by Jim Kelment.