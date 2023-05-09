WaterlooFFAOfficers

The recently-elected Waterloo FFA officer team for next year. From left to right: Hailey Bronkhorst, Marissa Spoke, Ian Spoke, Drew Benninger, Faith Wiechmann, Alisa Sheshina.

 Contributed

The Waterloo School District FFA awards banquet dinner was held April 12 for members and their families. Several dozen students were honored and awarded for their contributions and achievements. 

Discovery Degree

