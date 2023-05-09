The Waterloo School District FFA awards banquet dinner was held April 12 for members and their families. Several dozen students were honored and awarded for their contributions and achievements.
Discovery Degree
The FFA Discovery Degree is awarded to FFA Members in 7th and 8th grades. This year there were 16 Discovery Degrees awarded to the Middle School FFA Members.
To earn a Discovery Degree, a middle school member must be enrolled in an agriculture class, pay FFA dues, participate in at least one FFA activity, and have knowledge about an agriculture career.
The awardees were: Kayleen Agero, Zack Agero, Madisyn Albrecht, Tray Collins, Molly Danielson, Callie Davison, Jacob Gier, Joseph Jarona, Everett Klug, Lydia Morales, Dylan Rufener, Calla Schumann, Leanna Schumann, Rebecca Schuman , Wyatt Toay, Sean Vacek-Mangiulli.
Greenhand Degree
The FFA’s Greenhand Degree is awarded to first-year members in 9th-12th grades. This year the Waterloo FFA was proud to present 32 members with Greenhand degrees.
“This year’s large number of Greenhand Degrees is a great indicator that the Waterloo FFA is continuing to grow and agriculture is still an important part of our community,” a news release about the awards stated.
The awardees were: JayReece Ashton, Emma Baumann, Jordan Butzine, Brayden Carnahan, Andy Carrillo, Bella Degler, Maren Dolfin, Evelyn, Dominguez Carrillo, Austin Dunnesian, Brady Ebert, Cabella Ellis, Gabrino Garcia, Mason Hayes, Christian Hernandez, Joey Kegler, Jayk Lauersdorf, Michelia Lewillin, Johnie Marty, Lane McCaw, Rowan McCaw, Evie Quamme, Kailee Rahn, Lluvia Romero, Avery Skalitzky, Kylie Sornson, Marissa Spoke, Adi Thorpe, Brenden Thurnbauer , Cordelia Webber, Caleb Wiechmann, Cloie Winter.
Chapter Degree
The FFA Chapter degree is awarded to two year members of FFA between 9th and 12th grades. This year the Waterloo FFA awarded 10 members their chapter degrees. To earn this degree a member must be enrolled in or plan to enroll in an agriculture class, participate in at least one FFA activity, have knowledge about agriculture careers, and understand the meaning of the FFA creed, missions, and motto.
The awardees were: Giseli Avila, Drew Benninger, Hailey Bronkhorst, Elisha Erickson, Ryan Fugate, Alix McCarthy, Kameron Ring, Casey Salmi, Emmy Schulenburg, Emerson Setz.
Contests and competitions:
This year 12 FFA members participated in the District Speaking Contest. This contest was held at Lake Mills High School.
There were seven middle school FFA members that competed in the Quiz Bowl competition. This contest consisted of the team members answering history and current facts about not only the Wisconsin FFA but the National FFA, as well.
This year’s team members were: Rebecca Schumann, Leanna Schumann, Calla Schumann, Molly Danielson, Sean Vacek-Mangiulli, Lydia Morales, and Callie Davison. This year the Waterloo team took first and second place and moved on to sectionals at East Troy high school, where they took third place.
Marissa Spoke also participated in prepared speaking. She received first at districts, and moved on to sectionals and received third place. Gracie Weichmann took first in employment skills at districts. Ian Spoke and Alisa Sheshina participated in extemporaneous speaking. Alyssa Jaehnke took third in employment skills at districts. Faith Weichmann participated in a discussion meet.
Career Development Events
Career Development Events or CDEs are an important and fun part of the FFA. Members who participate acquire quick thinking skills and many other qualities that will prove beneficial in the future in a number of different fields. This year Waterloo FFA members were able to compete in Career Development events at the South Central Regional Event. The Waterloo equine team and ag mechanics team moved on to the state competition on April 27.
Equine team members: Giseli Avila, Alix McCarthy, Evie Quamme, Rowan McCaw.
Wildlife team members: Alisa Sheshina, Alyssa Jaehnke, Jacob Soter, Cooper Setz.
Floriculture team members: Taylor Noel, Ashley Batz, Gracie Wiechmann, Hailey Bronkhorst.
Livestock judging team members: Drew Benninger, Casey Salmi, Caleb Wiechmann, Faith Wiechmann.
Dairy judging team members: Ian Spoke, Emma Baumann, Avery Skalitzky, Marissa Spoke.
Ag mechanics team members: Issac Skalitzky, Gunner Blawusch, Gabby Wright, Brenden Thurnbauer.
Supervised Agricultural Experience program
Agriculture Education is made up of three components: the classroom, the FFA, and a Supervised Agricultural Experience program.
A Supervised Agricultural Experience program is designed for students to keep a record of not only money and investments but skills and competencies as well within a project in the area of agriculture. This year the Waterloo FFA recognized several students who the FFA leaders felt had been doing an outstanding job with their student projects.
Those recognized were: Ian Spoke in the areas of Beef Production and Dairy Production, Drew Benninger in the areas of Sheep and Goat Production, Casey Salmi in the area of swine production, Alyssa Jaehnke in the area of Diversified Horticulture, Brayden Carnahan in the area of Diversified Horticulture, Gracie Wiechmann in the area of Beef Production, Alisa Sheshina in the area of Beef Production, Marissa Spoke in the area Dairy Production.
Trap Shooting
The Waterloo FFA has had a very successful trap season so far this year. Last year they ranked highly at the state trap shoot. The junior varsity team placed first and the entire team placed second overall. This year it also had a driven and dedicated team. Every Sunday they meet to continue to improve.
This year's trap team participants: Ashley Batz, Gunner Blawusch, Hailey Bronkhorst, Jordan Cook, Austin Dunneisen, Brady Ebert, Ryan Fugate, Mason Hayes, Brenna Huebner, Cal Hush, Alyssa Jaehnke, Christopher Kohn, Benny Marshall, Jens Novak, Casey Salmi, Alisa Sheshina, Avery Skalitzky, Isaac Skalitzky, Jacob Soter, Ian Spoke, Marissa Spoke, Caleb Wiechmann, Cloie Winter, Gabby Wright.
Four-year members
The following members have almost completed four full years of high school. They are a few short weeks away from completing this chapter in life and moving onto the next one. The Waterloo FFA would like to thank them for their dedication, hard work, and memories.
The following members of the FFA have represented the class of 2023 as four-year members: Ashley Batz, Jordan Cook, Alyssa Jaehnke, Brooke Lauersdorf, Taylor Noel, Cooper Setz, Jacob Soter, Maddelyn Webster, Gracie Wiechmann.
Fruit sale
Each Year the Waterloo FFA recognizes the top three high school FFA members who sold the most fruit during the annual sale. Members have roughly two weeks to sell, and the top sales students dedicate many hours over those two weeks to achieve these top spots.
First place: Jordan Butzine, second place: Drew Benninger, and third place: Ryan Fugate.
Top Volunteers
This year the Waterloo FFA’s officer team’s goal was to get more involvement throughout the FFA chapter. They created a point system to keep track and reward members for their involvement in activities with the FFA. The more activities the students participated in, the more points they earned. Chapter involvement significantly increased as a result of the new points system.
The Top Volunteer awards went to Jacob Soter (first place), Taylor Noel (second place), and Brady Ebert (third place).