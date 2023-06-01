Alyssa Jaehnke, Cabella Ellis, Cooper Setz, Yareli Perez, Grace Marty, Kaylee Bostwick, Keagan Carnahan (left to right) received scholarships at the Waterloo High School alumni banquet May 20. Jaehnke, Ellis, Setz and Perez received $1,000 each from the Class of 1973. Marty received a $500 scholarship from the Class of 2022. Bostwick and Carnahan received $500 from the Waterloo High alumni association.
Numerous members of the Waterloo High School class of 1973 attended the May 20 alumni banquet. 2023 is their 50th class reunion. Joe Sullivan, Cheryl Haseleu Setz, Bill Hubacher, Pete Riesop, Dave Krause, Roger Graff, Jeff Robbins, Dave Engler, Parker Dow (front row, left to right), John Eggert, Cliff Butzine, Tom Scheidegger, Mary Lewellin, Ann Schoen, Janet Estervig, Carita Rademacher Twinem, Van Stenberg, Mary Hein Danielson, Cheryl Heitz Wenger, Bob Korth, (second row, left to right), Gene Weihert, Dale Stippich, Josie Sullivan, Bob Hensler, Elaine Soter Tucker, Mary Korth Fietz Harris, Jean Mosher, Dan Setz, and Gordie Yelk (rear row, left to right) attended.
