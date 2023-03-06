Cub Scouts Pack 76 helped collect food pantry donation in the area’s annual Scouting for Food on March 12, 2022. Scouts went to various homes to collect donations after a flyer had been mailed the week prior. Then, Scouts helped sort items at The Venue at River’s Edge in Waterloo. There were 1,013 items collected and donated to the Marshall/Waterloo Food Pantry by Pack 76. The Scouts who participated included Jeremiah Pitzer, Emmett Ramminger, Easton Smith, Parker Smith, Cameron Armstrong, Frederick Baneck, Olivia Bradshaw, Quinn Wollner, Brandon Armstrong, Kate Bradshaw, Liam Ramminger and Jaxsen Schumann. There were also 11 adult leaders and parents who volunteered their time.
BSA Scouts and Cub Scouts from Troop 76 in the Marshall and Waterloo communities will be collecting food for the Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry on Saturday March 11.
Door hangers were distributed to homes in both communities on March 4, with information on items that are needed.
Pick up will take place on Saturday, March 11.
Residents are asked to have donations placed in front of their homes beginning at 9 a.m.
Donations may also be taken directly to the Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry or to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Marshall.
Since 1988, Scouts nationwide have carried out the Scouting for Food drive. Annually, Cub Scout Packs and Scouts BSA Troops in the Glacier’s Edge Council have consistently collected more than 100,000 lbs. of food benefiting over 35 community food pantries.
Jones Dairy Farm in Fort Atkinson is sponsoring this year’s Scouting for Food drive in the Glacier’s Edge Council.
The Glacier’s Edge Council supports Scouting programs in 16 counties in south-central Wisconsin and northern Illinois, including Troop 76.