Jefferson County is one of 17 Wisconsin counties with roads open to ATVs and UTVs. Members of a Waterloo City Council committee voted April 6 to recommend expanding the hours that ATVs and UTVs can be operated. If approved by the Waterloo City Council, the new hours would be 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
In an effort to remain consistent with neighboring counties, the Waterloo City Council’s Public Safety and Health Committee on Thursday, April 6 recommended changing operating hours for ATVs and UTVs on city roads to 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Alder At Large Rich Weihert asked the committee to consider extending the hours that off road vehicles (ORVs) in the city to remain consistent with neighboring jurisdictions. Operating hours are currently 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“I looks at several neighboring communities and there were a variety of time restrictions,” Weihert wrote in a memo to the committee recommending a change. “Most of the communities restricted the time they could not be used rather than the cites they could be used.”
Weihert also pointed out the neighboring Town of Portland just adopted state statute 23.33 without addressing any time constraints. “It would be my preference to be aligned with the state statute and have no restriction just like any other vehicle that can be operated on public [Rights of Way],” he added.
Weihert reminded alders that Waterloo was one of the early adopters of ORV use on city streets, but he also pointed out Lake Mills and Columbus recently passed ordinances to allow ORV use on public rights of way.
With 321,201 all train vehicles and 91,515 UTV’s registered as of Jan. 1, 2020, the number of ORV registrations will increase, Weihert wrote to the committee, “and I feel it is important to support their use on public ROWs.”
“In my research,” Weihert told the committee on April 6, “I found Waterloo is the MOST restrictive.”
Committee Chair and Council President Tim Thomas said he knows the counties conducted a lot of research before recommending operating hours for ORV’s. “I know Jefferson [County] did because I was part of that,” he said.
While he said he would favor moving the start time earlier, Thomas said he was not a fan of extending the end time. “I’m not a fan of all night,” Thomas told the committee.
Committee member and alder Sara Cummings asked about the possibility of 11:30, which Chief Denis Sorenson said he was not in favor of. Thomas also said he wanted to keep it at the top of the hour.
Committee member and alder Ron Griffin said he could see extending hours to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
But Thomas said because the neighboring counties are at 5 a.m. that he could support that as a starting time, with 11 p.m. as an ending time for operating ORVs on city streets.
“My hope was midnight to match Dodge,” Weihert said, referring to Dodge County.
Alder Charles Kuhl, who wore a snowmobile club t-shirt to the meeting, told committee members that he doesn’t see a lot of ORVs on Waterloo city streets.
Cummings asked about extending it to 11:59 p.m. similar to Dodge County, then reassessing after a year.
Chief Sorenson asked to stick to the top of the hour, and Thomas reiterated his desire to limit the hours to 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. “I want to stay consistent with the surrounding jurisdictions,” Thomas added.
“I’m just trying to think of younger generations,” Cummings replied, in an effort to extend the hours to midnight. She said some second shift workers who may want to take their ORVs to work could not do that because of the ending time at 11 p.m., when second shifters are leaving work.
Both Thomas and Sorenson reiterated a preference for 11 p.m.
Committee members agreed and passed the recommendation to the council to extend ORV hours to 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Officer hiring approved
Based on a recommendation from the committee, the Waterloo City Council approved hiring Jason Moczynski as the Waterloo Police Department’s next full-time officer.
Moczynski will begin his new position May 1, conduct over the road training during the summer and attend Police Academy beginning in September.
The new officer worked part-time as a police officer in River Falls after graduating from UW-Whitewater with a criminology degree. Currently, Moczynski works for Point Justice supervising violent offenders being monitored via global positioning satellites.