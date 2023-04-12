In an effort to remain consistent with neighboring counties, the Waterloo City Council’s Public Safety and Health Committee on Thursday, April 6 recommended changing operating hours for ATVs and UTVs on city roads to 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Alder At Large Rich Weihert asked the committee to consider extending the hours that off road vehicles (ORVs) in the city to remain consistent with neighboring jurisdictions. Operating hours are currently 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Jefferson County ATV/UTV sign

Jefferson County is one of 17 Wisconsin counties with roads open to ATVs and UTVs. Members of a Waterloo City Council committee voted April 6 to recommend expanding the hours that ATVs and UTVs can be operated. If approved by the Waterloo City Council, the new hours would be 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

