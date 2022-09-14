The Waterloo School District and the Kobussen busing company are still locked in negotiations over a contract for the 2023-24 school year, with the district resisting a change in school cancellation policies.
While the parties have reached an agreement on a majority of the contract, superintendent Brian Henning said one sticking point remains.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the school district would pay the busing company about 40% of its contracted amount on days school was canceled, according to Henning. This was never an issue for school districts or busing companies until COVID-19 forced schools to close their doors.
Now, Kobussen has tried to change its policy and increase the percentage they would get should school be canceled to about 80%, Henning said. The school board is planning to return with a compromise; they will agree to the 85%, but with a 30 day limit.
“We understand it’s an unfortunate circumstance, we understand that we’re all in this together, and there’s some shared responsibility, but there can’t be a blank check for companies if they’re not providing services,” Henning told the Courier. “That doesn’t really exist, in any other environment that I’m aware of, or with any other contracts that we have in the district.”
Once the district reaches back out to Kobussen with their counterproposal, he said the “ball would be in their court.”
Previously, negotiations had stalled out due to Kobussen’s proposed inflationary increases. Initially, the company had proposed a 8% increase in cost the first year of the contract and 9% the second year. But, Henning reported that newly proposed inflationary increases were back down to 3% the first year and 5% the second year with continued negotiations back in May.
The district is also continuing to keep an eye on fuel prices, he said, though an agreement has already been reached.
“Who knows what they (fuel prices) are going to do,” he added.
Despite the lengthy negotiations, Henning commended Kobussen for being a “good partner” to the school district and for their willingness to negotiate the contract.
