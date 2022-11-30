Waterloo School District makes budget cuts, prepares for spring referendum

The Waterloo School District will be making at least $146,600 in budget cuts for the 2022-23 school year, including eliminating field trips, cutting the district’s HVAC service contract, reducing district office staffing, eliminating a food service position, and reducing high school sports contests, following the failure of an operating referendum in the November election.
After voters shot down a $700,000 per year operating referendum, set to last five years, in the Nov. 4 election, the school district now faces a $527,000 budget deficit for the 2022-23 school year, Superintendent Brian Henning said.
“Whatever we say we’re in a deficit, we’re going to find it dollar for dollar to cut it until there’s a balanced budget,” Henning said. “Then, you’d have to find those cuts.”
The district has begun preparations to go back to referendum in April 2023 to try to avoid future cuts, but the school board voted on Nov. 28 to take 14 different cost-saving measures in the short term.
The district is also looking for feedback from residents, both to gauge support for a future referendum and to gather input on what the district should cut to make up the budget deficit.
“If people have thoughts, suggestions or ideas, I think that now’s the time to provide that feedback, because the board needs to hear from people,” Henning told The Courier Tuesday. “The board’s interested in doing what the people that elected them sent there to do. But unless we hear from people, we don’t know what people are thinking.”
Cuts for this year
The school board voted to make 14 different budget cuts across departments to make ends meet for the rest of the school year.
The biggest-ticket items include cutting the district’s HVAC service contract for $31,800, eliminating some staffing of the district office for $25,300, cutting the athletics supply budget for $18,004 and reducing the number of varsity and junior varsity sports contests, saving $16,000.
Other changes include eliminating field trips for the rest of the year, lowering the building temperatures to reduce heating costs, eliminating summer school for high schoolers and limiting the hours district buildings are open outside of school day hours.
Below is a full list of cuts made on Nov. 28, and the savings to the district, with a star indicating one-time expenditures:
- Eliminate all high school summer school, $1,500
- Eliminate one food service position
- Building temperatures lowered, $6,060
- Pool temperature lowered, $4,500
- No Saturday evening or Sunday building use, $1,200
- Limiting building prior to 8:00 am (pool, gym, fitness center) to two days a week, $13,300
- Eliminate travel and expense reimbursement for School Board members, $2,000
- Eliminate all field trips for the year, $12,000
- Cancel all non-grant funded professional development, $10,000
- Reduction in athletics supply budget, $18,004
- Reduction of district office staffing, $25,300
- Reduction in contest for all varsity and junior-varsity sports, $16,000
- Boys and girls basketball scheduled as double header events, $5,000
- Cut HVAC service contract, $31,800
Future referendum
Waterloo school board members have previously said that the district likely has nothing to lose by asking voters for increased funding in the April election. The likelihood of the district revisiting an operating referendum is high, board members say.
The district is working with research firm School Perceptions to put out a community survey, which Henning estimates will hit mailboxes mid-December. On the survey, district residents and families will not only be asked if they would support a smaller scale referendum, but also what cost-cutting options they would prefer the district make.
During a Nov. 28 special board meeting, the board approved the amount of $590,000 over the next three years to be put on the survey for community feedback.
Pending the community’s response, Henning said the board would then have to officially vote and file the paperwork with the state by January 24 for the measure to be on the April 4 ballot. If approved, tax rates would increase $60 for every $100,000 of equalized property value.
While the district theoretically has a fund balance that could support the district in the next couple of budget cycles, Henning pointed out that would hurt the district down the road with lower credit ratings and less favorable bond rates.
The community survey is set to be released Dec. 15. District families can expect an email with directions to complete the survey online while residents will receive a copy in the mail. Anyone with questions about the survey is encouraged to contact the district office at 920-478-3633
Future cuts
Should the April referendum fail, Henning said further cuts will be made. The school board is still weighing what those cuts would be, and would likely be influenced by the survey.
The biggest-ticket item that could save the district $105,000 would be freezing all classroom supply budgets. While the move was up for consideration for this year’s cuts, board members voiced opposition.
“I know it’s a lot of money, but freezing the classroom supply budget, that just makes it difficult to do your job as a teacher, and it also has a huge role in teacher morale,” Board member Kate Lewandowski said. “They’re (teachers) not going to have money, what are they going to do? They’re going to have to spend their own money, and they already do that now. Now, you’re telling them that they’re not getting anything from the school? We can’t do that.”
Other programs up for cuts include middle school sports, contributions to staff health savings accounts, 13 different staff positions and limiting the use of the building outside of school hours.
If all possible staffing cuts were made, class averages would go from 22-24 students to 28 students per class and carried the possibility of staff members leaving due to the district’s financial instability, according to Henning.
Meanwhile, going from six to five bus routes would save the district around $44,000. But, it would result in some students riding the bus for over an hour and a half and 60 students on buses with 24 seats, he shared.
The following cuts are also being considered for the 2023-24 school year, should an April referendum fail, with stars indicating a one-time expenditure:
- Remove of all non-essential appliances in work spaces (microwaves, coffee makers, etc.), $1,100
- Freeze on all classroom supply budget and purchased services, $105,341
- Eliminate a bus route (from six to five routes), $44,648
- Elimination of all middle school sports, $25,869
- Reduction in Health Savings Account contributions (increased deductibles), $33,000
- Eliminating 13 more staff positions (support, office, and teaching positions)
- Eliminating building use prior to 8:00 am (pool, gym, fitness center), $22,126
Cutting middle school sports, Henning said, could save the district $34,000-$35,0000, but could also cost the district in the long-run.
“For example, if you cut sports, how many kids will we lose to open enrollment?” Henning said. “When you lose kids to open enrollment, now we’ve lost even more revenues, now you’re going to have to make even more cuts. If you decide you’re not going to give raises this year, which is another thing we’re going to talk about, I don’t think you’d have to make any (more) decisions about cuts, because I think by the end of the year, they’ll all be made for you by the staff.”
With school districts falling into the haves and have nots of the education world, he continued, Waterloo School District is “now in the have nots.”