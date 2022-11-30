 Skip to main content
Waterloo School District makes budget cuts, prepares for spring referendum

The district will have to make more “unpopular” decisions should the potential April referendum fail.

The Waterloo School District will be making at least $146,600 in budget cuts for the 2022-23 school year, including eliminating field trips, cutting the district’s HVAC service contract, reducing district office staffing, eliminating a food service position, and reducing high school sports contests, following the failure of an operating referendum in the November election.

After voters shot down a $700,000 per year operating referendum, set to last five years, in the Nov. 4 election, the school district now faces a $527,000 budget deficit for the 2022-23 school year, Superintendent Brian Henning said.

Southern Wisconsin Regional Education Reporter

Lauren is Wis. born and raised. She graduated from UW-Madison, earning a degree in journalism and certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Marshall, McFarland, Monona Grove, and Waterloo School Districts.

