Waterloo School District referendum info sessions planned

With a three year $700,000 operational referendum on the November ballot, the Waterloo School District has invited the public to learn more about what the additional revenue will do for the district.
“We’d love to have people attend those informational meetings and we encourage people to go to the places where we’re posting information about the referendum,” Superintendent Brian Henning said.
Citing decreasing or inadequate state funding and rising costs due to inflation, the district is facing a $470,000 deficit this budget season. Other challenges the district shared include a low population growth rate, fewer young families entering the district and fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
District communication said the referendum funds would:
Maintain current level of educational and extracurricular programming and services
Provide competitive wages
for staff
Address operational needs
Keep smaller class sizes
“Cutting budgets year after year just to make ends meet, is not sustainable; the Waterloo School (District) will not be able to maintain the same level of services on this fiscal trajectory,” Henning previously told the Courier.
More information on the referendum can also be found on the district’s website under the referendum tab.
Lauren is Wis. born and raised. She graduated from UW-Madison, earning a degree in journalism and certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Marshall, McFarland, Monona Grove, and Waterloo School Districts.