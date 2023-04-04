By a small margin, residents of the Waterloo School District have approved a $590,000 operational referendum for the district.
The measure passed by just 36 votes. The referendum received 985 votes in support (50.93%) and 949 votes against (49.07%).
Superintendent Brian Henning said the passing of the referendum will allow the school district to avoid financial shortfalls and maintain programming.
“The successful referendum will mean so much not only for the students, but to the staff, and community of Waterloo,” Henning said. “These important resources will keep our strong public school system moving forward and continue to provide quality opportunities for the entire community.”
“We understand asking District residents to contribute more out of an already tight household budget is difficult. We appreciate the support of the community and understand the sacrifices that people make to contribute to that level of support,” he continued.
In November, voters rejected a similar referendum requesting $700,000 above the tax levy for district operating expenses.
After the November election, the school district was forced to make budget cuts to fill deficits in the budget left by the failed referendum, including cutting HVAC service contracts, eliminating staffing positions, cutting athletic supply budgets, eliminating field trips, cutting summer school for high schoolers and reducing the number of varsity and junior varsity sports contests.
Administrators have previously said that if the April election had not passed, more cuts would be needed, and quickly, eyeing cuts to classroom supply budgets, middle school sports, eliminating staff and more.
