Waterloo School District seeks feedback on potential April 2023 referendum

A Waterloo School District survey is asking district residents about a potential April referendum and what further cost saving measures they would prefer the district make should it fail.
The survey window closes Jan. 3 and anyone with questions are encouraged to call the district office at 920-478-3633.
“If people have thoughts, suggestions or ideas, I think that now’s the time to provide that feedback, because the board needs to hear from people,” Superintendent Brian Henning told The Courier in November. “The board’s interested in doing what the people that elected them sent there to do. But unless we hear from people, we don’t know what people are thinking.”
The school district faces a $527,000 budget deficit for the 2022-23 school year, Henning told the Courier. Voters shot down a $700,000 per year operating referendum, set to last five years, in the Nov. 4 election.
The survey asks whether respondents would support a $590,000 referendum for the next three years, how they voted for the previous referendum and their budget cut preferences.
After the survey results are reviewed, the board will have until Jan. 24 to approve the referendum question for the measure to be on the April 4 ballot. If approved, tax rates would increase $60 for every $100,000 of equalized property value
The district has already made 14 different budget cuts across departments to make ends meet for the rest of the school year, totaling about $146,000. Should an April 2023 referendum fail, the district would need to find more than $100,000 in additional cuts.
