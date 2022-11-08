Waterloo school operational referendum fails

Waterloo School District’s $700,000 per year operational referendum failed to get the necessary votes Nov. 8, failing by just over 4%.
In total, 1,162 (47.8%) residents voted in favor of the referendum while 1,269 people (52.2%) voted against the measure.
The district was asking taxpayers to fund $700,000 a year for five years, to help the district with general operating costs.
District communications regarding the referendum said the need for the additional funding came from decreasing and inadequate state funding, rising inflation costs, , low population growth rate in the community and the lingering impact of the pandemic.
The district would have used that additional funding to maintain its current level of educational programming and extracurricular opportunities, retain and attract staff members, and keep class sizes smaller.
Superintendent Brian Henning has previously said the district is running ‘bare bones,’ financially and that further budget cuts would be detrimental for students. Now, Henning said the district will likely need to make changes in future years to balance the budget.
“It's very unfortunate and I am disappointed for the students of our district,” Henning said in an email. “There will be some very tough and undoubtedly unpopular decisions that will need to be made going forward.”
