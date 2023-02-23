On Wednesday, a $328,000 Badger 5 jackpot was split between winning tickets sold at Kwik Trip, 115 Portland Rd. in Waterloo and Lieungh's on Lathrop, 1933 Lathrop Ave in Racine, for the February 22 drawing. The winning numbers were 6-10-16-25-31.

Badger 5 winning ticket sold in Waterloo

A $328,000 Badger 5 jackpot was split between winning tickets sold at Kwik Trip, 115 Portland Rd. in Waterloo and Lieungh's on Lathrop, 1933 Lathrop Ave in Racine, for the Feb. 22, 2023 drawing.

Last night's win marks the fifth Badger 5 jackpot hit in February. The five wins produced a total of 12 jackpot-winning tickets sold from ten different Wisconsin Lottery retailers.

Tags