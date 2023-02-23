On Wednesday, a $328,000 Badger 5 jackpot was split between winning tickets sold at Kwik Trip, 115 Portland Rd. in Waterloo and Lieungh's on Lathrop, 1933 Lathrop Ave in Racine, for the February 22 drawing. The winning numbers were 6-10-16-25-31.
Last night's win marks the fifth Badger 5 jackpot hit in February. The five wins produced a total of 12 jackpot-winning tickets sold from ten different Wisconsin Lottery retailers.
Lieungh on Lathrop owner, Dale Lieungh, was both happy and not surprised when learning his store sold a jackpot-winning ticket last night.
"It's fantastic. It's very gratifying to me as the owner to know one of our customers won at this location," said Lieungh.
"Badger 5 is popular because it's an in-state game and the odds are better than some of the larger, national lotto games."
Lieungh added that "selling a winning ticket helps future business. It’s a winning solution." Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.
Badger 5 winners have 180 days to claim their prizes from the official draw date. Tickets can be claimed at the Lottery offices in either Madison or Milwaukee. The winner should call ahead (608-261-4916) to make an appointment so the Lottery can provide enough time to process the claim. The Badger 5 lotto game is drawn daily after 9 p.m; odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1 in 169,911.