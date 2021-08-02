Joe Lotegeluaki has officially announced he will be running as a write-in candidate for the vacant District 20 Dane County Board of Supervisors seat.
A resident of the district which includes the town of Sun Prairie, the village of Marshall, the town of Medina and the Town of York, for 15 years, Lotegeluaki is a homeowner in Marshall and lives with his wife and three children.
Lotegeluaki has been a proud union carpenter for 16 years and spent much of his career fighting for better wages, benefits, and working conditions for workers. He also prides himself on connecting people to better career opportunities through apprenticeship programs.
Lotegeluaki is active in the community with his work as a Board Member for Kids Building Wisconsin and a volunteer with Project Home.