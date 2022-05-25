The Jefferson County Soil Builders will host a twilight plot tour to highlight the use of cereal rye to suppress weeds.
Dr. Jim Stute, Stute Farms, and Tom Burlingham, a Jefferson County farmer in the town of Palmyra, will discuss suppression of problematic glyphosate resistant weeds by planting green and terminating rye late. Their presentation will include 2021 research in which the marestail, or horseweed, population was reduced by 98% after planting cereal rye and terminating late compared to areas that were not planted with cereal rye but had a pre-emergence herbicide application. This research is being supported by the US Department of Agriculture’s North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program.
The twilight plot tour is on Thursday, June 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at N1892 County Road E, Palmyra. Parking is on both sides of Trewyn Lane, and the cereal rye plot is north of Trewyn Lane.
The Jefferson County Soil Builders is a group of farmers in the county whose mission is to enhance water quality and natural resources through education, collaboration, and improved farming practices. The group received a Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection grant this year and is planning field days, shop talks for farmer-to-farmer conversations, research plots, and educational workshops.
For more information on the twilight plot tour, contact Tom Burlingham, 920-723-6848 or Dean Weichmann, 920-988-4620. Find out more about Jefferson County Soil Builders on Facebook by searching Jefferson County Soil Builders.