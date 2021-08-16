Roadside pickup: Farmers, motorists connect over sweet corn, cut bouquets

Running a roadside farm stand is simply in his blood, Richard Schroeder says.
“I was born doing it,” says Schroeder, who with his wife, Esther, and a hired crew grows a vast array of fruit and vegetables, from sweet corn and watermelon to onions, tomatoes, green beans and cucumbers, on 300 acres southwest of Cambridge.
Schroeder Produce sells its produce to local grocery stores and offers pickup of bulk orders at their farm on East Rockdale Road. And from mid-spring to mid-fall, you’ll find their farm stands in downtown Cambridge, Jefferson and Lake Mills.
It’s hard to pinpoint just how many farm stands operate locally during the growing season. Neither the Dane nor Jefferson County health departments have licensing requirements specific to roadside produce sellers, so neither county keeps a list of sellers.
One resource is the Wisconsin Farm Fresh Atlas. On its website, farmfreshatlas.org, a search of farms with roadside stands brings up about two dozen sites in southern Wisconsin, that sell everything from seasonal vegetables to berries to flowers.
Schroeder Produce
Richard Schroeder’s grandparents, Harold and Jessie Schroeder, began selling melons door-to-door in Jefferson County in the 1950s. They soon diversified, adding sweet corn.
The “Melons” wording on their wooden farm stand in downtown Cambridge remains a throwback to those days.
“From there, it was a pretty quick transition to doing farmers markets and flea markets and roadside stands,” Schroeder said.
His father, Harry Schroeder, and an uncle expanded on that. By the time he was born, it was a significant operation.
In 2002, Schroeder struck out on his own on 5 acres down the road from his father.
“He just put everything into those 5 acres,” recalls Esther Schroeder; they had met not long before.
Each year, from then on, “it grew a little more,” she said.
Today, like the generations preceding him, “we get up and we get the corn, we pull weeds, we work the ground, all the things you know, that you didn’t know when you were younger that everybody else doesn’t know: when to plant, when to stop planting, all of that,” Schroeder says.
Today, in addition to daily pitching in in the fields, Esther has become a well-known face to those who stop at their farm stands. She spends a lot of summer days at their stands with their children, Ziva and Indiana, in tow.
Their season starts with asparagus, moves into June strawberries and continues into the fall with pumpkins, gourds and squashes.
The couple said they appreciate being part of a local business community that supports each other. They appreciate the move in recent years toward customers wanting to know the faces of farmers.
“They want to know that those tomatoes are actually coming from a farm nearby, that there’s a family they’re supporting, that it’s not just some large corporation in California,” Richard Schroeder said.
And they said they have appreciated, during the COVID-19 pandemic, customers more often than in the past pointedly thanking them for being local growers.
“Those are nice things to hear after a long, muddy day,” Esther Schroeder said.
Tara’s Veggie Stand
Growing and selling produce directly to customers is a passion that Tara Bettenhausen, 11, also of the rural Cambridge area, is just beginning to embrace.
Bettenhausen began growing vegetables as a 4-H project, and is also involved in Cambridge FFA.
In 2020, she fashioned a makeshift Tara’s Veggie Stand out of a sheet of plywood and some rummaged-up supports. She tacked up a hand-drawn sign and began selling her corn, tomatoes, peppers and other produce at the end of her grandparents’ driveway on State Highway 73.
“I made quite a bit of money, so I thought ‘maybe I should do it again, and make it better,’” Bettenhausen said.
This spring, her father, brother and uncle helped her build a nicer stand with a metal roof, two deep shelves and a pallet base.
The bottom shelf holds a cooler with farm eggs and more delicate produce like kale.
On the top shelf, she sets out everything else in bushel baskets, making a nice display.
“Everything is farm fresh out of the garden,” Bettenhausen said.
Family members helped with the spring planting and lend a hand with some of the gardening. But Bettenhausen’s mother, Kari, said her daughter shoulders the bulk of the work herself, making the short walk every day from their house to her grandparents’ house to tend to things.
Happy Corn
Selling sweet corn along a roadside isn’t new to the teenage grandchildren of Diana Schroeder, of J&S Farms in rural Lake Mills. They, too, have grown up filling paper grocery sacks of corn for passing motorists.
Last week, four of Diana Schroeder’s five grandchildren – Mia Schroeder, 19, Emma Zimmermann, 17, Braydon Zimmermann, 12 and Beau Schroeder, 15 — were gathered in the wooden stand at the end of their grandparents’ driveway on County Highway A between Cambridge and Lake Mills, serving customers who pulled up looking for sweet corn.
J&S Farms has no family connection to Schroeder Produce in Cambridge.
The teens said while random motorists do stop, their base is local people who have long bought their sweet corn, and wait for them to open each summer.
Their grandfather built the stand as a surprise for them about five years ago. Their grandmother, in an extra-special touch, added a padded bench and curtains on the windows. The kids helped paint it, inside and out.
They take turns working, splitting the proceeds with their grandparents, who cover the cost of the seed.
Occasionally, they also sell excess produce like tomatoes from their grandmother’s garden.
The corn stand is a family tradition, Diana Schroeder says, that began with her three children selling “Happy Corn” from the back of a truck in downtown Lake Mills 25 years ago.
Later, they began selling sweet corn from a picnic table at their farm on County Highway A. Nieces and nephews joined in, and eventually grandchildren.
Mia Schroeder and Emma Zimmermann said they painted the “Happy Corn” signs posted along Highway A, directing motorists to the farm. And they recall, in elementary school, donning costumes and dancing at the end of the driveway, in hopes of luring customers.
Selling sweet corn has been a part of their summer “as long as we can remember,” Emma Zimmermann said.
The Grove Flower Farm
Not all area farm stands sell tomatoes and corn.
Kristine Wells, owner of The Grove Flower Farm between Deerfield and Cottage Grove, has found her niche in bouquets.
A full-time nurse and mother of two young children, she sells bouquets of cut flowers that she grows in an expansive garden just steps from her family’s front door.
For nearly a decade, Wells and her husband, Christopher, have grown hay, soybeans and other cash crops on their 120-acre farm on Hubred Lane, a dead-end road in the town of Cottage Grove.
Three years ago, she decided to try growing and selling cut flowers, as well. She did her homework, completing a flower growing class at UW-Madison.
“I thought ‘this would be so much fun.’ I did tons of research and took that class,” she said.
After one season selling at farmers’ markets, she decided that wasn’t the sales approach she wanted.
Instead, she began offering bouquet subscriptions, initially for delivery.
In 2020, she put out a stand at the end of the driveway, fashioned from a rustic antique trailer her husband helped her rescue from another farmer’s junk pile.
With some social media promotion, she has grown her base of customers, who now drive out to the farm to pick up their bouquet subscriptions and also to buy whatever she posts that she is putting out that day.
“I saw a lot of other flower farmers doing stands and I thought “I wonder if that would work?’” recalls Wells, standing last week in her garden of zinnias, dahlias, bells of Ireland, peonies and other annuals and perennials. In other nearby patches she grows roses and hydrangeas.
“It worked; it’s been a total hit,” she said. “People like coming out here and coming down the little country drive and hearing the neighbor’s peacocks.”
She said the garden itself “is a nice creative outlet for me. It’s nice to be able to come out here,” to destress from work and parenting.
She said she’s enjoyed getting to know other local flower growers and becoming part of that tight-knit business community.
But she said her favorite part is making the bouquets. It meshes with her other design interests, including interior design. On the stand, up from April through early October, she offers some bouquets in mason jars, others more simply gathered with a just rubber band.
“I just love designing bouquets for people,” she said, and seeing how happy a fistful of bright blooms makes those who make the drive to buy them.