There’s nothing sweeter than tasting the first berry of the season you’ve pulled right off the vine. The king berry as it’s known, it’s the biggest berry of the season.
Craig Carpenter, owner of Gracie’s Berries in Cambridge and president of the Wisconsin Berry Growers Association says, families come out to his farm each year, some picking many pounds of berries at a time.
“Families come out and some will pick 100 pounds of strawberries and they take them home and freeze them and make jams and jellies,” he said.
Carpenter started the farm for his daughters to learn work ethic and business skills 11 years ago on land near his manufacturing company.
There is about 2 and a half to three acres of strawberries at Gracie’s Berries and they grow six different varieties.
His favorite part of the season is the first berry.
“The king berry comes from the first flower on the plant of the season,” Carpenter said. “As the season progresses the flowers get smaller. Everybody wants those king berries, that’s the one you take the first bite of.
The Wisconsin Berry Growers Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to the production and promotion of Wisconsin strawberries, raspberries and blueberries.
Membership is made up of large commercial growers and backyard hobbyists. The association received a $13,000 grant from the Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection to put together a website with the Wisconsin Vegetable Growers last year. The website includes great tools from a directory of farms to tips.
Carpenter is an engineer and says his background helps him look at farming in a different way.
“I think the rest of the board appreciates that, and I’ve learned so much from the group.”
Carpenter uses integrated pest management on his berries, which means he doesn’t spray any pesticide on his plants after they start blossoming.
“I probably eat the most berries and I don’t want to ingest that stuff either,” he said.
Another farm in Dane County one might want to venture to is Carandale Fruit Farm. The family operation of Dale and Cindy Secher and their son Cory is the longest established pick-your-own fruit farm in the county. They’ve been providing fruit to the area since 1969.
In Dodge County, Kirschbaum’s Strawberry Acres is a great place to pick strawberries. At their farm, strawberries are generally available to be picked for all of the strawberry season. This year June 15 was their projected start date, according to owner Stan Kirshbaum. Prior to going to the farm it’s always a good idea to call the berry hotline at 920-887-7530 to check conditions.
At Jelli’s Market in Helenville, they’ve been offering berry picking since 2001. They founded the small berry farm with the intent to make some extra money to send their three daughters to college.
“When we planted our first 25,000 strawberry plants in 2001, none of us imagined that Jelli’s Market would blossom into what we have today,” the market says on its website. “Our first few years growing four acres of strawberries worked out pretty well, so we expanded to about 10 acres and thanks to the encouragement of our customers, we also planted two acres of raspberries.”
The farm now grows 12 acres of strawberries, two acres of raspberries and blueberries and one acre of asparagus and about 20 acres of sweet corn.
The operation has been a family affair from the beginning. Steve and Jody Knoebel own and operate the business, and their daughters Jessica, Lindsay and Libby have very strong ties to the running of the operation.
For Carpenter the biggest treat of the season is that first berry, but if he had to choose he also loves berries crushed over vanilla ice cream or maybe strawberry shortcake.
“Strawberries are just plain healthy for you especially without all the insecticides on them.”
Carpenter urges people not to be afraid to pick berries this season.
“I’m the eternal optimist. I’m hoping by June the virus will be in our rearview mirror. I’m pretty sure we will have a successful season. But we will probably have to consider some social distancing. I don’t want people to use the virus as an excuse to not pick berries. We can pre-pick berries for people who don’t feel comfortable picking,” he said.
Whether one is picking on the farm, at home or at the store, strawberries are a healthy and fun summer snack.
To find berry growers around the state, visit the Wisconsin Berry Growers Association website at wiberries.org.
